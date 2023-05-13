The Dawnguard DLC adds new opportunities to craft Dragonbone weaponry which we will go over in this Skyrim Dawnguard Dragonbone Weapons Crafting Guide.
Skyrim Dawnguard Dragonbone Weapons Crafting
This time around it’ll be even more powerful than the legendary Daedric weapons that some (including myself) so proudly grip on – one additional reason to play the DLC.
However, their superiority over the Daedric weapons only varies by a few points, so those who cherish their oh-so-hard-earned Daedric armors and weaponry have a choice.
For more help on Skyrim Dawnguard, read our Dawnguard Guide. The following is the list of the newly craftable Dragonbone weapons in the Dawnguard DLC:
Dragonbone Arrow
Damage: 25
Weight: 0
Value: 9
Requirement: 1 Firewood, 1 Dragon Bone
ID: 020176F4
Dragonbone Battleaxe
Damage: 30
Weight: 30
Value: 3000
Requirement: 2 Leather Strips, 2 Ebony Ingot, 3 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FC3
Dragonbone Bow
Damage: 23
Weight: 20
Value: 2725
Requirement: 1 Ebony Ingot, 2 Dragon Bone
ID: 020176F1
Dragonbone Dagger
Damage: 36
Weight: 6.5
Value: 600
Requirement: 1 Dragon Bone, 1 Leather Strips
ID: 02014FCB
Dragonbone Greatsword
Damage: 29
Weight: 27
Value: 2725
Requirement: 3 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 4 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FCC
Dragonbone Mace
Damage: 112
Weight: 22
Value: 2000
Requirement: 1 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 2 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FCD
Dragonbone Sword
Damage: 99
Weight: 19
Value: 1500
Requirement: 1 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 1 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FCE
Dragonbone War Axe
Damage: 106
Weight 21
Value: 1700
2 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 1 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FCF
Dragonbone Warhammer
Damage: 33
Weight: 33
Value: 4275
Requirement: 3 Leather Strips, 2 Ebony Ingot, 3 Dragon Bone
ID: 02014FD0
If you have any additional information regarding the Dragonbone weapons and crafting in the Dawnguard DLC, please share with us by commenting below.