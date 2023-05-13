

The Dawnguard DLC adds new opportunities to craft Dragonbone weaponry which we will go over in this Skyrim Dawnguard Dragonbone Weapons Crafting Guide.

Skyrim Dawnguard Dragonbone Weapons Crafting

This time around it’ll be even more powerful than the legendary Daedric weapons that some (including myself) so proudly grip on – one additional reason to play the DLC.

However, their superiority over the Daedric weapons only varies by a few points, so those who cherish their oh-so-hard-earned Daedric armors and weaponry have a choice.

For more help on Skyrim Dawnguard, read our Dawnguard Guide. The following is the list of the newly craftable Dragonbone weapons in the Dawnguard DLC:

Dragonbone Arrow

Damage: 25

Weight: 0

Value: 9

Requirement: 1 Firewood, 1 Dragon Bone

ID: 020176F4

Dragonbone Battleaxe

Damage: 30

Weight: 30

Value: 3000

Requirement: 2 Leather Strips, 2 Ebony Ingot, 3 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FC3

Dragonbone Bow

Damage: 23

Weight: 20

Value: 2725

Requirement: 1 Ebony Ingot, 2 Dragon Bone

ID: 020176F1

Dragonbone Dagger

Damage: 36

Weight: 6.5

Value: 600

Requirement: 1 Dragon Bone, 1 Leather Strips

ID: 02014FCB

Dragonbone Greatsword

Damage: 29

Weight: 27

Value: 2725

Requirement: 3 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 4 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FCC

Dragonbone Mace

Damage: 112

Weight: 22

Value: 2000

Requirement: 1 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 2 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FCD

Dragonbone Sword

Damage: 99

Weight: 19

Value: 1500

Requirement: 1 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 1 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FCE

Dragonbone War Axe

Damage: 106

Weight 21

Value: 1700

2 Leather Strips, 1 Ebony Ingot, 1 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FCF

Dragonbone Warhammer

Damage: 33

Weight: 33

Value: 4275

Requirement: 3 Leather Strips, 2 Ebony Ingot, 3 Dragon Bone

ID: 02014FD0

If you have any additional information regarding the Dragonbone weapons and crafting in the Dawnguard DLC, please share with us by commenting below.