Skyrim: Dawnguard Arvak Undead Horse Location Guide

Horses are one of the main modes of transportation in Skyrim which players can use to go from city to city, climb mountains, however, not every horse is as good as Arvak Undead Horse in Dawnguard expansion and this Dawnguard Arvak Undead Horse Location guide will help you find it.

Horses are rather expensive in Skyrim, unless of course, you’re stealing them, which has both a moral and possibly a financial impact on your character (fines and poor horse-sellers chasing you).

Though originally Skyrim didn’t offer any permanent solution to lengthy traveling in an economical and faster fashion, Dawnguard certainly does.

Imagine how it would be having a horse you could summon anytime. In fact, imagine how it would be having an UNDEAD horse, which you could summon anytime. Well, fellows, it’s time to know about Arvak, the undead mount, and how to attain him.

Dawnguard Arvak Undead Horse Location

Arvak Undead Horse is not much different from a regular horse except for the fact that it is an undead horse and players need to work a bit in order to get this undead horse and our Dawnguard Arvak Undead Horse Location guide will help you find it.

How To Get Arvak

Obtaining Arvak can be slippery if you’re not paying attention to Dawnguard’s main quest-line. You attain Arvak in Soul Cairn, the realm of Oblivion occupied by the undead.

After the Chasing Echoes quest, you’ll head back with Serena to the exit portal that returns to Castle Volkihar in Skyrim.

While on your way, you’ll hear a Soul yelling ‘Arvak’. Speaking to him and he will tell you of the horse that has run off and will ask you to look for him.

Head to the large castle in Soul Cairn and then head east. Look around for a small structure with pillars and a few wraiths nearby.

In the center is an altar with Arvak’s skull. Once you’ve done so, a quest marker will appear, pointing towards the Soul you had just spoken to – he has traveled closer to you. Speak to him and Arvak, the undead horse, will be yours to summon, both in Soul Cairn and in Skyrim.

After you acquire the spell to summon Arvak, you can summon him in the Soul Cairn or in the wilds; but you cannot summon him in any of the walled cities, like Solitude of Whiterun.

You can summon him in Solstheim and Blackreach, but cannot in the Forgotten Vale.

A few things you need to note are:

When you summon Arvak and ride him, he will take the place of the horse you owned prior, even if you purchased that horse. After some time, they will spawn again at the place you got them from.

Using the spell to summon him will not net you any experience to the Conjuration skill.

You do not need to have the skull in your inventory to be able to summon him.

You don’t need to worry about the spell running out while riding Arvak as the spell repeats itself.

Arvak shows the characteristics of other summoned creatures, instead of other horses. Like, Arvak follows you around while you’re not riding him.

You can summon two separate Arvaks if you acquired the Twin Souls Conjuration perk.

You can re-summon Arvak during combat if he dies.

Reasons To Get Arvak

Arvak’s unique characteristics make him an extremely useful ally. If you’re stuck in a location far away where you cannot purchase items, you can summon him and get out of there.

You can use Arvak to increase the level of your offensive combat skills, like One-Handed.

Arvak can allow you to drop from long distances and take little to no damage, as he will take the fall damage for you.

You can bypass the gated ruins in the Soul Cairn using Arvak. Summon him through the gate and then activate him.

In Solstheim, you cannot bring any of the other horses to the island; whereas, Arvak can be summoned there.

You can re-summon Arvak as many times as you please; meaning you never have to worry about your horse dying.

That is all for our Dawnguard Arvak Undead Horse Location guide with tips on how to get the undead horse in Skyrim.