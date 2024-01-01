Best Two-Handed Weapons in Skyrim [Top 15 List]

Two-handed weapons are a weapon category in Skyrim with a lot of damage-dealing capacity. The downside of these weapons is that they affect mobility and take more stamina than an average sword or bow. Heavy weapons require more force to swing, which are heavy to walk around with due to their weight. But these weapons are a good choice when you want to build a melee character. Wielding these weapons means showing no mercy, especially if you use the best option.

And if you are wondering which Two-Handed weapons are best in Skyrim, we have the top 15 list for you so that you have the best weapons for your character.

Trollsbane

Trollsbane is a Warhammer that does 20 points of base damage. This hammer is effective in battle and can be upgraded to increase its efficiency. What comes as an additional benefit of this hammer is that it has an enchantment that deals 15 points of burn damage to Trolls. A deadly weapon to use against trolls as trolls have the weakness to fire.

This war hammer can be found in the Cradle Stone Crag. Look for the body of Frofnir Trollsbane.

Aegisbane

A Warhammer meant to shake the course of battle. The Aegisbane is a Warhammer with an enchantment that deals frost damage. With a base damage of 17 and 5 points of frost damage to health and stamina, this is the perfect two-handed weapon for beginners.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Aegisbane can be looted from the body of Alain Dufont once you kill him and his bandit group at the Ruins of Raldbthar.

The Rueful Axe

This Mystical-looking axe is heavy to swing and heavier upon contact. The Rueful Axe has a base damage of 22 and deals massive damage to opponents. It comes with an enchantment that deals 20 points of stamina damage on every hit to the opponent.

To get their hands on this sweet-looking axe, players must do the quest, “A Deadra’s Best Friend.” Upon completion of this quest, you shall be awarded this axe.

Drainblood Battleaxe

A Nordic battleaxe, the Drainblood Battleaxe is among the ghost weapons in Skyrim. This two-handed weapon comes in the heavy weapon category but is light in comparison to other weapons. In terms of damage, it deals a massive 21-base damage. Its enchantment, however, is very beneficial. It absorbs 15 points of health from the enemy upon each hit. This axe cannot be upgraded.

During the “The Staff of Magnus” quest in the College of Winterhold, players can get this weapon while in the Labyrinthian.

Dragonbone Battleaxe

The Dragonbone Battleaxe is introduced into the world of Skyrim after the release of the Dawnguard expansion. This axe can be considered among the best two-handed weapon in the game with its base damage being 26. This hulking damage comes with a price of heavy carry weight as well but if you can counter it with enchantments and gear, then you are in for a treat.

To get this axe, players will have to fight the Keepers of the Soul Cairn(a plane of Oblivion).

Dragonbone Sword

Another Dragonbone weapon with a high damage output, the Dragonbone Sword is not to be taken lightly. With a base damage of 25, this massive sword is one to get your hands on. No enchantments engulf this weapon when you obtain it. It has high weight and that can be an issue but if you have the right gear and perks in hand then you can carry this sword with ease.

The Dragonbone Sword can be picked up from the corpse of the Keepers of the Soul Caina, along with other Dragonbone weapons.

Wuuthrad

The Wuuthrad is a deadly weapon when it comes to Elves. It deals additional damage to elves along with its base damage of 25. There is room to place enchantments and even upgrade it to increase damage. Like any other two-handed weapon, it has a decent weight and will affect mobility.

This battleaxe can be honed by the Dragonbone upon completion of the quest Glory of the Dead.

Daedric Greatsword

The Daedric Greatsword is a sword wielded by the Daedra in Skyrim. This longsword packs a good amount of damage even at base level and further upgrading makes it among the best two-handed swords in Skyrim. This sword has a base damage of 24. It does not come with any enchantments.

Players can forge this sword at Blacksmiths once they unlock Daedric Smithing perk in Smithing skill.

Volendrung

A Deadric artifact, the Volendrung has a great base damage of 25 points. Like every other two-handed weapon, this hammer also consumes a good amount of stamina per swing, but luckily this hammer absorbs 50 points of stamina of the enemy per hit.

The Volendrung can be obtained after completing the quest “The Cursed Tribe of Malacath.”

Champion’s Cudgel

Chamipon’s Cudgel is a massive war hammer that is of Imperial descent. It has a base damage of 24 points and in comparison to other two-handed axes, it feels slower in its swing. But to counter this burden, it comes equipped with an enchantment with a 50% chance to deal 25 points of frost, fire, and shock damage to enemies. So that’s elemental damage on every second swing.

To get the Champion’s Cudgel, defeat General Falx Carius in the quest “March of the Dead.”

Dawnguard Rune Hammer

The Dawnguard Rune Hammer comes with a unique enchantment in Skyrim. This two-handed weapon for warrior build is an amazing weapon to keep in hand. Its base damage is 22, but what is unique about this weapon is that it places a rune upon bashing it on the ground. This rune is like a mine and deals an explosive fire damage of 50 points whenever the enemy comes close to it. This hammer can also be improved at the grindstone.

This hammer can be found in the quest “Lost Relic.”

Ebony Blade

A towering sword that looks like a katana, The Ebony Blade truly stands out in Skyrim. With a base damage of 11 and options to upgrade it on the grindstone, this colossal blade may not be the best choice for damage, but completing its demand will make this blade a destructive blade. Players will have to kill 10 people that are friendly to the Dragonbone and gain the ‘Blood of Deceit.’ This grants the blade with an increase in damage, and the blade also drains 30 points of health from the enemy and restores the Dragonborn’s health on every hit.

Completing the quest “The Whispering Door” will get you the blade without the Blood of Deceit enabled.

Steel Battleaxe of Fiery Souls

A battleaxe that resembles the Vikings in design, the Steel Battleaxe of Fiery Souls is a useful weapon if used properly. This axe has a base damage of 18, which isn’t the highlight of this axe. It also does burn damage of 10 points to enemies per hit and the damage dealt to burning enemies is increased to some degree as well. That’s not all. If the enemy dies within 3 seconds of the first hit, then its soul is captured into a soul gem. Pretty useful if you are running low on souls for enchanting.

This battleaxe can be picked up from behind the throne in the Ironbind Burrow.

Longhammer

The Longhammer is a mobility-friendly hammer. This hammer has a base damage of 21, which isn’t bad but the reason it has a spot in this list is that even with a good base damage, this hammer has a faster swing speed, making it an efficient hammer to use in battle. Speed between swings matters a lot when it comes to two-handed weapons, so having a weapon that has decent damage with good swing speed is a useful weapon in the arsenal.

This hammer can be obtained by completing the quest “Liar’s Retreat.”

Bloodskal Blade

The Bloodskal Blade is a fancy-looking blade. This sword has a crimson-colored blade with engravings on it. A truly bloodthirsty blade by the looks of it. This sword has a base damage of 21 but can be upgraded on the grindstone. This sword also has an aftershock to its swings. Each swing also sends a crimson wave that deals 30 points of damage to anyone it touches.

The Bloodskal Blade can be obtained in “The Final Descent” quest. This blade is needed to complete a puzzle in the Bloodskal Burrow.