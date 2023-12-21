Best One-Handed Weapons In Skyrim In Each Category

When it comes to weapons in Skyrim, the game offers a lot of variety to the players. There are hundreds of weapons in Skyrim divided into different categories. In the One-Handed weapon category, we further have swords, maces, daggers, and war axes. Naturally, you can dual-wield these one-handed weapons and in Skyrim, you are allowed to wield two different weapons as well.

If you are going to use one-handed weapons, it’s recommended that you dual-wield them and invest resources in One-Handed skill as well so that you can use the beneficial perks. Now, if you are wondering what are the best one-handed weapons in Skyrim, we have this list for you that can help you decide.

Swords

Lunar Steel Sword

The Lunar Steel Sword is pretty unique. Its base damage is not that high in comparison to other swords in this list but what makes it stand out is the enchantment. This sword does 20 points of additional damage at night and causes burn damage. This sword can be attained quite early on in the game so it makes up for a good weapon to have.

This sword can be acquired at the Silent Moons Camp. Kill all the bandits if you want then make your way to the top of the camp. Inside you will find the Lunar Steel Sword and Lunar Steel Mace on the forging wheel and table respectively.

Weapon ID: 0003B0BD

Dragonbane

A Katana that fits perfectly into the one-handed weapons of Skyrim. This sword has a base level damage of 14 which increases with upgrades. This sword also comes with an enchantment that adds 40 points of damage to dragons. The best one-handed weapon to have with you if your quest consists of slaying dragons in Skyrim. Even if your target is not a dragon, this sword still packs an additional 10 points of shock damage for targets other than dragons.

This sword can be obtained during the quest “Alduin’s Wall” and can be found at the Sky Haven Temple on the table to the left of the main chamber.

Weapon ID: 000F71D0

Dawnbreaker

Dawnbreaker is a sword with good base damage. What adds to its beautiful design is the 10 to 15 points of burn damage it adds to the enemy. If the enemy is an undead, then there is a chance to cause a fire explosion upon successful killing of the enemy.

This eye-catching sword is obtained upon the completion of the quest “The Break of Dawn” by the Deadric Prince, Meridia.

Weapons ID: 0004E4EE

Harkon’s Sword

Another Katana in the list, the Harkon’s Sword is a one-handed sword that has a base damage of 8 in the beginning level. What’s good about this weapon is that if held by a vampire, this sword drains 15 points of health, stamina, and magicka from the enemy on every hit.

This sword can be obtained when players defeat Harkon in the quest “Kindred Judgment”.

Weapons ID: 020067CF

Chillrend

A powerful sword with a beautiful design. The Chillrend has a base damage of 15 points, along with 30 points of frost damage and even a chance to paralyze enemies. This combination is lethal on your enemies and can become one of the best swords to choose in Skyrim. This sword is a top candidate to be used as a dual-wielded weapon along with any other weapon due to its capability to paralyze enemies.

To get this sword, make your way under the Riftweald Manor located at Riften during the quest “The Pursuit.” This sword can be found down there inside a display case. Lockpick the case to get the sword.

Weapons ID: 000F8318

Windshear

A curved one-handed sword that leaves a mark in the battle. The Windshear has a base damage of 11 but its enchantment is powerful. It causes a stagger effect on every hit so once hit, the enemy cannot do anything and becomes an open target. Link it up with another sword to create a devastating dual-wielding build.

This sword can be obtained during the Dark Brotherhood quest “Hail Sithis.” The sword can be found on the ship The Katariah.

Weapon ID: 0006EA8B

Maces

Horksbane

A mid-damage weapon when it comes to maces. The Horksbane is a mace that can be found early on in the game. Its enchantment makes it a perfect weapon against horkers (Walrun-looking creatures) as it adds 20 points of damage against them.

You can get this mace at Horker Island. On the island, this mace can be found beside the corpse of Saden.

Weapon ID: XX026490

Lunar Iron Mace

Just like the Lunar Steel Mace, the Lunar Iron Mace comes with a pretty decent base damage along with a unique enchantment. The enchantment does an additional 20 points of burn damage to enemies at night.

Found at the peak of Silent Moons Camp, near the forge either on a table or standing along the wall.

Weapon ID: 0003B0C1

Lunar Steel Mace

One more weapon in the list of the Lunar weapons, the Lunar Steel Mace is a powerful hitting mace. It has mediocre base damage but increases greatly upon upgrading. It also comes enchanted with the enchantment which adds 20 points of burn damage to enemies when the moon is out. Another weapon you can get early on in the game.

This mace can be found at the peak of the Silent Moons Camp, along with the Lunar Steel Sword.

Weapon ID: 0003B0BC

Mace of Molag Bal

The Mace of Molag Bal is probably the highest-damage one-handed mace in Skyrim. This mace is a Deadric Artifact. The base damage is 16 but can be increased by upgrading the mace. It has an additional ability to deal 25 points of damage to Stamina and Magicka of the enemy on hit, and if the enemy dies within 3 seconds, then it fills a soul gem as well. A useful weapon if you are low on souls in Skyrim.

The mace can be obtained upon the completion of the quest named “The House of Horrors.”

Weapon ID: 000233E3

Daggers

Keening

Keening is a dagger that comes quite handy is desperate times. Not only does it have decent base damage, but what stands out is its ability to drain 10 points of health, magicka, and stamina of the enemy upon hits. This can be a crucial life savior under certain circumstances.

Players can get their hands on this sleek dagger during the quest “Arniel’s Endeavor.”

Weapon ID: 0006A13C

Mehrunes’ Razor

Another Deadric artifact in the list, the Mehrunes’ Razor is also referred to as the Kingslayer. With a base damage of 11, this dagger is almost as good as a sword but what is truly amazing about this dagger is that there’s a chance your attack will instantly kill the enemy. A weapon to keep in your arsenal, especially if you choose to go with dual-wield.

Players can get this dagger after the completion of the quest “Pieces of the Past.”

Weapon ID: 000240D2

Valdr’s Lucky Dagger

Valdr’s Lucky Dagger is a simple dagger, best used in the early stages of the game. This dagger has a base damage of 5 and also allows upgrades. It has an enchantment that has a 25% chance of making your attack a critical hit.

Upon completion of the quest “Hunter and Hunter,” players are rewarded with this dagger by Valdr.

Weapon ID: 000B994E

Blade of Woe

With a base damage of 12, the Blade of Woe is probably the best dagger in Skyrim. This dagger is swift and allows a good amount of upgrades to it. Not only that, but its enchantment of absorbing the enemy’s health upon every hit makes it a first-choice dagger in Skyrim.

Complete the quest “Death Incarnate” to obtain this unique dagger.

Weapon ID: 009CCDC

War Axes

Dawnguard Rune Axe

Dawnguard Rune Axe is a decent axe to keep in hand. This axe does 11 base damage and with the enchantment in effect, the damage is increased quite significantly. For each undead killed with this axe, the weapon damage increases along with dealing sun damage.

This axe can be obtained during the side quest of “Lost Relic.”

Weapon ID: XX01668C

Okin

A nicely designed axe, the Okin is a heavy-hitting axe with a base damage of 12 points. This axe can be upgraded to invoke more havoc on the battlefield. It comes with an enchantment that hits targets with frost damage of 10 points to health and stamina on every hit.

This axe can be obtained after the completion of the quest “Silenced Tongues.” Head on over to the ruins of Volunruud to get your hands on this axe.

Weapon ID: 0008FFDE

Lunar Steel War Axe

Another weapon in the Lunar set. This war axe has a pretty good base damage of 9 with options to upgrade. And like its other Lunar weapon counterparts, it also comes with an enchantment to inflict burn damage of 20 points when the moon is out.

This axe can be found at the Silent Moons Camp, on the top of the peak along with the other Lunar weapons.

Weapon ID: 0003B0BE