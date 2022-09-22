How to Get Ancient Nord Armor in Skyrim

In The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you can benefit from the heavy armor because of their heavy protection from physical attacks. You can also easily craft them and upgrade them in a workbench.

Ancient Nord Armor is also one of the heavy armor that can be found during the Siege on the Dragon Cult quest in Skyrim. Read this guide to learn about all the different locations where you can find pieces of the Ancient Nordic armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Where is the Ancient Nord armor located in Skyrim?

The first location where you can find the Ancient Nordic Armor is in the Forelhost which is right behind Riften. At this location, you must start the Siege on the Dragon Cult quest that will unlock the locked castle doors at Forelhost.

Once you are inside the castle, you will find a bunch of ghost-like warriors named Dragon Cultists. Once killed, Dragon Cultist will drop a full set of Ancient Nordic Armor. The castle is filled with Dragon Cultists. Therefore, you can collect several Ancient Nordic Armor from them.

Kjenstag Ruins is the next place where you can find Ancient Nordic Armor. The armor will only be found in a certain time frame which is between 8 pm and 4 am at the night. If you arrived at any other time, you must wait outside the castle until the right time.

Once the time is right, you must go inside the caste to find a ghost. You must wait for the ghost to make his escape before you kill him.

For the next location, you must travel to Jorrvaskr. Aela the Huntress wears the full set of Ancient Nordic Armor. It can be obtained by either killing her or by shopping at her shop after marrying.

The last location to find the Ancient Nordic Armor is in the Southfringe Sanctum. Here, you can find a warrior named Bashnag that drops Ancient Nordic Armor once defeated. He is a little hard to defeat because of his frost and shock attacks.

Stats

Pieces Armor Rating Gold Ancient Nord Armor 27 28 125 Ancient Nord Boots 11 5 25 Ancient Nord Gauntlets 11 4 25 Ancient Nord Helmet 109 4 120 Ancient Nord Arrow 10 0 1 Ancient Nord Sword 9 12 13

Smithing requirements

In Skyrim, you can craft the Ancient Nordic Armor at the Skyforge. You can only access the forge once the Companion questline has been finished. Likewise, you will need Deadric Smithing Perk.

Once you have completed all the smithing requirements, you will need the following material below to craft the Ancient Nordic Armor:

Iron Ingot

Leather

Leather Strips

Steel Ingot

You can also upgrade the level of the Ancient Nordic Armor once crafted with the help of Iron Ingot. This can be done at a workbench.