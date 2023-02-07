Best Sims 4 Legacy Challenges

There are several community-created challenges that you can take on to enhance your Sims 4 gameplay experience. The Sims 4 legacy challenges here mean a set of self-imposed rules and objectives that carry across multiple Sim generations.

For example, you can take on the Not So Berry legacy challenge where you have to raise a total of 10 Sim generations where each generation needs to be of a single color alongside adhering to particular traits and careers.

You can also take on the Rags to Riches legacy challenge where you start with nothing and work your way to a better lifestyle.

As evident, these Sims 4 legacy challenges are going to take a lot of time. If you have the patience, read on to know some of the best legacy challenges to try in The Sims 4.

10 best legacy challenges to try in The Sims 4

The legacy challenges are not new to the Sims 4. They were introduced all the way back with The Sims 2. Their rules and end goals, however, have obviously been updated and reworked over time with each new installment.

Some of the challenges below might be too difficult for some players, but there are always some easier to do. Follow through the list below and take your pick.

Rags to Riches challenge

The rags to riches challenge is a popular but difficult challenge in which you have to rise to wealth with nothing in your possession and no value to your name.

The main aim of this challenge is to build a house, start a family and find a job. There are some mandatory rules too that you have to complete in order to move forward to the main goals.

Not So Berry challenge

Not So Berry Challenge is a simple challenge in which each generation has a color associated to it and this color gives the merits and demerits of that generation. The challenge consists of advancing berry Sims through 10 generations.

Each generation has a specific color to them. Each generation has some rules and some goals that you have to complete in order to move on to the next generation.

The 100 Baby challenge

The 100-baby challenge is a fun, popular but difficult challenge for the amateur who is starting Sims 4 for the first time. The main aim is to have 100 babies in the least number of generations.

It can be done in as low as one generation. But the lower number of generations the more complex the challenge becomes.

The Decades challenge

This challenge simulates the timeline and the lives of the people living in these timelines. The main goal of this challenge is to live from the 1890s to the 2010s in a historically accurate way.

Every decade will mark a change in the goals and rules of the challenge according to real life events in that time. Though, this challenge assumes that Vampires, Mermaids etc are not included in the challenge

Seven Deadly Sins challenge

The Seven Deadly sins challenge has you playing your Sims with the worst traits in every generation. This challenge goes on for seven generations as the name suggests.

The traits start with Sloth, then Pride, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, Wrath and end with Greed. This challenge gives you a good amount of difficulty as you move on the generations. Bad children, parents and everyone near you.

Family Dynamics challenge

This Challenge is all about family relationships with one another. In this challenge you will have 10 generations each with their separate traits and their separate motivations. Every trait will then enable them to have different relations to their surrounding people as well as their job choices.

Bad to Good challenge

In the Bad to Good Legacy Challenge, you have been given Sims that have poor traits and no conventional career. You will have to work up the generations to get better and better generations.

Each subsequent generation will have better careers and better social lives than the one before them. You will end up with the perfect Sims in the 10th generation. Here the challenge will end.

Tiny living challenge

The Tiny Living Challenge consists of making a house and living in it but the size of the house should be equal to or less than 5×5 which cannot be expanded.

In this challenge, you cannot have porches or another story. Every room such as the bedroom, kitchen, etc should have its own furniture e.g. a bed for the bedroom, and a fridge for the kitchen.

You can have a wife/husband in the house with the number of children up to you. This challenge goes on till the third-generation child becomes an adult.

Vampire challenge

In the Vampire Legacy Challenge, you have to grow your Vampire family in the course of 5 generations. You also have to convert as many people as possible. In this challenge you can either follow the route of the vampire traditions and bloodlines or you can go for peace and harmony with all your neighbors.

Alphabetacy challenge

In the Alphabetacy challenge, you will have to name the first sim of your choice keeping in mind of the surname of your sim. After that every sim that is born will have a name as the alphabet corresponding to the generation number e.g. the first generation’s child will be name with the alphabet “A” and the next generation child will be named starting from “B” and so on.

The challenge ends when the last child is named starting with the letter “Z”. Every child in the same generation will also have their named starting by the same alphabet.