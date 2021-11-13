Money in Shin Megami Tensei V is calculated in terms of Macca; the in-game currency. In this guide, we will go over How to Make Money Fast in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Make Money Fast in Shin Megami Tensei V

In Shin Megami Tensei V, you can use Macca to buy items, heal your party via Leylines, as well as purchase demons from the Compendium for fusion.

Our guide below will take a dig into all the ways you can quickly earn money/macca in SMT 5. So, let’s get started!

Finish Side Quests

Side quests, also known as subquests, are probably the best way of earning Macca, particularly early on in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Once you clear a subquest, the concerned NPC will reward you with different items, which can, in turn, be sold for Macca.

Oftentimes, in these subquests, you’ll be up against strong demons, defeating whom will earn you a heavy sum of Macca.

Look For Saki Mitama

You can find the rare spirit of Saki Mitama in a number of locations of Da’at. If you get to overcome them, you’ll obtain precious items, which can, then, be sold for money.

Be sure, however, to approach Saki Mitama with caution as they can sense you approaching and run away.

It’s worth mentioning that by downloading the Mitama Dance of Wealth DLC, you can improve the spawning rate of Saki Mitama by going to the game menu and toggling the odds of the appearance of Saki Mitama.

This DLC is available for $2.99.

Sell Relics

There are vending machines, located all across Da’at, which contain relics. You can interact with these relics and exchange them for Macca.

Farm Amalgams and Treasure Boxes

Amalgams and Treasure Boxes can be found throughout Da’at. Apart from Essence and Glory, these objects also contain Macca.

Utilize Quest Navigators

If you have a quest navigator equipped, you can find hidden items, which can be swapped for Macca.

Whenever a quest navigator locates an item, it’ll stand on top of it, and an icon will appear on its head.