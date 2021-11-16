Shin Megami Tensei V Mephisto Boss Guide

To help you out with defeating the Shin Megami Tensei V Mephisto Boss, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the perfect strategy you can use to defeat Mephisto easily.

Shin Megami Tensei V Mephisto Boss

Near the end of the “The Doctor’s Last Wish” DLC of Shin Megami Tensei V, you’ll come face to face to Mephisto. Despite being an end-game boss, the fight against Mephisto will be very straightforward if you have the right Demons in your team.

Mephisto in SMT 5 is very weak against Light attacks, so you’ll want to build your team around that. The best Demons to use for this fight are Lachesis, Lakshmi, and Belphegor.

When the fight starts, the first thing you need to do is lower Mephisto’s defenses. If you have Lachesis on your team, her Debilitate +4 attack will work perfectly as it’ll lower all of Mephisto’s stats by 1 rank for 3 turns.

Now that Mephisto’s weakened, you need to hit him with a Heavy Light attack. Your character’s Hamaon +3 attack will do the job.

You can hit him with another strong Light attack, such as Lakshmi’s Hamabarion +3 attack. Since Mephisto will be weakened, this attack will also have a chance to insta-kill him.

Once that’s done, you need to start working on your own defenses. This is where Belphegor comes into play as his Fierce Roar +1 attack will not only increase his defenses by 1 rank for 3 turns, but it’ll also draw Mephisto’s attention towards him.

In this way, Mephisto will mainly be targeting Belphegor during his turns, and since his defenses are boosted, Mephisto won’t be dealing that much damage to him. So, make sure to use the Fierce Roar attack every 3 turns.

For your next rotation, follow these same steps but use the Luster Candy +3 attack of Lakshmi instead of her Hamabarion attack. This will increase all stats of all allies by 1 rank for 3 turns, so it’ll help you take down Mephisto quicker.

You won’t be able to use Lachesis’ Debilitate +4 attack due to lack of MP, so just skip her turn by selecting Guard instead of wasting MP on other skills. You’ll have to keep doing this until she gets enough MP to use her Debilitate +4 attack.

After Mephisto’s turn ends, continue using the same rotation again but switch back to using Lakshmi’s Hamabarion +3 attack so you can deal more damage during your turns.

You’ll be using up MP really quickly during this fight, so don’t shy away from using Chakra Pots to regain MP quickly during your turns.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you need to keep Belphegor alive throughout the fight. Even though he’ll not be taking that much damage from Mephisto’s attacks, the damage will stack up over time and will potentially kill him.

So whenever Belphegor’s HP is low, make sure to use healing items on him to keep him alive.

When Mephisto gets ready to use his Magatsuhi attack, make sure to use a Dark Dampener in your turn before he performs the attack. This will save you from potential death.

And that’s all you need to do to win this fight. Keep doing this rotation, and you’ll take Mephisto down in no time.