Shin Megami Tensei V Ishtar Boss Guide

Ishtar is a main story boss in SMT 5. You encounter her in the open world of Da’at’ and she’s no pushover. In this Shin Megami Tensei V guide, we will give you some helpful tips on how you can defeat Ishtar in the boss fight.

Shin Megami Tensei V Ishtar Boss

Ishtar is a demon in SMT V who will try to stop you from proceeding on your quest in the world of Da’at’.

When heading off to face Ishtar, it’s recommended that you bring out your characters with high Electricity resistance, as this is the major mode of her attacks.

You can set up Nahobino with the right skill in order to reflect, absorb, void, and resist Ishtar’s Electricity skills using essence fusion to change his affinities and skills.

Ishtar is weak to Dark Alignment skills, so equipping your demons with some or using demons with a strong dark skill like Alice, will be extremely useful in this fight. Mudoon is a useful skill here, but your chances of an insta-kill will be low.

It’s also recommended that you bring HP and MP recovery items, as Ishtar can deal lots of damage if you are not prepared for it. A few demons with Diarama will work too.

How to Defeat Ishtar

As you start the fight, make sure you have a character that can buff your team and debuff Ishtar.

The best buff to use in the fight against Ishtar in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is increasing your Evasion and Accuracy, whilst debuffing Ishtar’s Evasion and Accuracy is the best debuff to compliment you.

If one of your demons cannot use the buff or debuff, try to pass your turn to the demon allies to use another debuff or buff.

A really important buff to use is Matarukaja, as this buff will greatly increase your physical skill damage output. With both accuracy and attack up, you will land almost guaranteed attacks that will now deal much higher damage.

In the end, make sure you don’t ignore your Magatsuhi Gauge. As it fills up during the fight, keep an eye on it and use it during the fight.

This will make all your attacks critical and this coupled with increased attacks will allow you to eat up a large amount of Ishtar’s health in no time.