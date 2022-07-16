Shenmue 3 Food Locations, How to Restore Health Guide

Shenmue 3’s storyline continues with the main character Ryo Hazuki, who is on the quest to find his father’s killer in 1980s China. Many mechanics are closely related to the previous part, but there are also some new additions to the game. One of them is Ryo’s health now being restorable with food.

This Shenmue 3 Food Locations guide will show you how and where to find and use it to restore your health.

Health is an important Factor in Shenmue 3, as it ensures that you have enough energy to progress through the different challenges to progress the story.

If you take damage, your health will start to deplete. To restore your health, you will have to eat food. In this guide, we have enlisted the Food Locations and how they can be obtained.

In Shenmue 3, food can be purchased from Merchants. You encounter these food merchants at various places so finding food isn’t a problem as long as you have enough money to pay for it. Below we have the complete list of foods, how much HP they heal, and where to find them.

Black Garlic

Can be bought for 12 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies. Increases HP by 300.

Cabbage

How to obtain: can be bought for 5 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 120.

Cauliflower

How to obtain: can be bought for 1 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 30.

Carrot

How to obtain: can be bought for 2 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 30.

Eggplant

How to obtain: can be bought for 3 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 60.

Broccoli

How to obtain: can be bought for 1 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 30.

Parsley

How to obtain: can be bought for 2 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 60.

Potato

How to obtain: can be bought for 3 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 60.

Red Pepper

How to obtain: can be bought for 2 Yuan at Self-Service Veggies.

Increases HP by 60.

Bananas

Increases HP by 300.

How to use the food in Shenmue 3

Food is an important element in Shenmue 3 as it provides strength and increases HP.

Just click on the menu button by pressing the key “R1” on the PS. This will pop up the menu bar and it will contain a lot of options. Click on the top option and it will lead to a page where you will be able to check all the food options that are stored by you. These all-food options are the ones you have saved in your inventory.

Just select any one of the foods which you wish to consume. You will notice that as you select it, the character will eat the item and your health will increase.

Eat appropriately according to your health so you can go back on surfing the new places and have exciting adventures.