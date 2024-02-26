Shadow of the Tomb Raider Outfits Unlocks Guide

Shadow of the Tomb Raider features multiple outfits for Lara Croft to acquire and wear. Moreover, each costume comes with bonuses that will help players in combat and exploration. There are three types of Outfits; Upper Body, Lower Body, and Full Body.

The Full Body Outfits in the game cannot be customized or combined with any other outfit. However, Upper Body outfits and Lower Body outfits can be mixed and matched to gain bonuses of your liking.

Some outfits need to be crafted once you’ve acquired them while others can be used straight away. In this guide, we’ll be going over every single outfit in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and how you can unlock them. Additionally, we’ll also cover the bonus effects of each outfit.

Vest of the Empress Jaguar and Boots of the Empress Jaguar

This outfit consists of two portions; Vest of the Empress Jaguar and Boots of the Empress Jaguar. Since this is a Vestige Outfit, once you acquire both portions, they’ll need to be crafted.

How to Obtain: To acquire the Vest of the Empress Jaguar and the Boots of the Empress Jaguar, you need to defeat the Empress Jaguar in the Peruvian jungle.

How to Craft: The Vest of the Empress Jaguar requires 1 Hide, 1 Fat, and 1 Dark Jaguar Hide to craft while the Expert upgrade requires 1 Hide and 1 Fat. The Boots of Empress Jaguar require 4 Hides, 8 Cloth, and 1 Dark Jaguar Hide while the Expert upgrade demands 2 Hides and 3 Cloth.

Benefits: The Empress Jaguar outfit in the game is suited for stealth as this suit will make Lara Croft a little hard to detect and she will make very little noise while running.

Yaway’s Battle Tunic and Yaway’s Wooden Greaves

This outfit is divided into two parts; Yaway’s Battle Tunic and Yaway’s Wooden Greaves. Since this is a Vestige outfit, once you acquire both portions they need to be crafted as well.

How to Obtain: To acquire Yaway’s Battle Tunic, you need to complete the side quest ‘Wolf at The Door – Widow’s Tears’ in Paititi. As for the Yaway’s Wooden Greaves, you will find this one in the crypt in Paititi.

How to Craft: To craft Yaway’s Battle Tunic you will need 4 Hides, 8 Cloth, and 1 Jaguar Hide and the Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 3 cloth. Yaway’s Wooden Greaves, on the other hand, requires 4 Hides, 3 Hardwood, and 2 Jaguar Hides to craft while the Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 1 Hardwood.

Benefits: This outfit provides resistance from fire and from being staggered in combat. In addition to that, the Yaway Outfit increases the Endurance Plant Effect which will provide a longer resistance from damage but also requires Heart of Jaguar Skill.

Mantle of Six Sky and Greaves of Six Sky

This Shadow of the Tomb Raider outfit also consists of two parts, Mantle of Six Sky and Greaves of Six Sky. You will need to craft both portions after you acquire them.

How to Obtain: The Mantle of Six Sky can be acquired from one of the merchants in Paititi and the Greaves of Six Sky can be acquired from one of the crypts in Paititi.

How to Craft: To craft both the Mantle of Six Sky and Greaves of Six Sky players require 12 Feathers, 2 Jaguar Hides, and 2 Eagle Feathers, the Expert upgrade for both components requires 4 Feathers and 1 Jaguar Hide.

Benefits: The Mantle of Six Sky allows Lara to take less damage from Bullets and arrows while the Greaves of Six Sky allows for faster health regeneration. The Six Sky Outfit is best for combat scenarios.

Ch’amaka’s War Vest and Ch’amakar’s Greaves

This outfit has two parts, the Ch’amaka’s War Vest and Ch’amaka’s Greaves. Since this is a Vestige outfit, it needs to be crafted, once it is found.

How to Obtain: The Ch’amaka’s War Vest can be acquired from one of the crypts in Paititi. The Ch’amaka’s Greaves will be acquired by completing the side quest ‘In the Midnight Hour – Freedom’ in Paititi.

How to Craft: To craft Ch’amaka’s War Vest, you need 4 Hides, 8 Cloth, and Black Maned Wolf Hide. The Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 1 Cloth. Ch’amaka’s Greaves require 3 Hides, 5 Fat, and 2 Black Manes Wolf Hide while the Expert upgrade demands 1 Hide and 2 Fat.

Benefits: With Ch’amaka’s War Vest, Lara Croft takes less damage from melee attacks while Ch’amaka’s Greaves give bonus XP for any non-stealth kill.

Condor Cowl of Urqu and Hide Boots of Urqu

This Shadow of the Tomb Raider outfit has two parts, Condor Cowl of Urqu and Hide Boots of Urqu. Both need to be crafted once they are obtained.

How to Obtain: The Condor Cowl of Urqu can be found within one of the Kuwag Yaku crypts while the Hide Boots of Urqu can be acquired from a merchant in Kuwag Yaku.

How to Craft: The Condor Cowl of Urqu requires 4 Hide, 3 Condor Feathers and 2 Black Maned Wolf Hides while the Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 1 Condor Feathers. As for the Hide Boots of Urqu, it requires 3 Hides, 3 Condor Feathers, and 2 Black Maned Wolf Hides. The Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 2 Cloth.

Benefits: The Condor Cowl of Urqu allows for increased focus time provided you have unlocked the “Scales of the Serpent” skill. The Hide Boots of Urqu provide bonus XP from stealth kills. Without a doubt, this outfit is best suited for stealth scenarios.

Manko’s Tunic and Manko’s Boots

Manko’s Outfit consists of two parts; Manko’s Tunic and Manko’s Boots. This Vestige outfit must be crafted after it is acquired.

How to Obtain: Manko’s Boots are found in the crypt which is located across the lake in Paititi. Players will receive Manko’s Tunic by completing the side quest ‘Draw Weight Heavily – The Champion’s Bow’ in Paititi.

How to Craft: The Manko’s Tunic needs 4 Hides, 4 Cloth and 2 Black Maned Wolf Hides while the Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 2 Cloth. The Manko’s Boots demand 4 Hides, 4 Cloth, and 4 Black Maned Wolf Hide while the Expert upgrade requires 2 Hides and 2 Cloth.

Benefits: Both portions of the Outfit increase the time it takes for animals to detect Lara.

Eveningstar’s Cape and Evengingstar’s Boots

The Eveningstar Outfit consists of two portions; Eveningstar’s Cape and Evengingstar’s Boots. Both portions must be crafted after you acquire them.

How to Obtain: The Eveningstar Outfit can be unlocked after completing both Crypts in the Peruvian Jungle. One crypt is located near the Plane Wreckage base camp while the second one is located near the Plane Fuselage base camp.

How to Craft: Once you have cleared out these crypts all you have to do is craft the Eveningstar Outfit. The Eveningstar’s Cape requires 4 hides, 8 cloth, and 2 Eagle Feather to craft. While the Expert upgrade will cost 2 Hides and 3 Cloth. The Eveningstar’s Boots requires 3 Hides, 8 Cloth, and 2 Eagle Feathers to craft and the Expert upgrade requires 1 Hide and 3 Cloth to craft.

Benefits: Eveningstar’s Cape will increase the Perception plant effect but requires the Eye of the Eagle skill. The Eveningstar’s Boots will Lara the ability to gain more plant and mineral crafting resources from the source.

Nine Strides’ Harness and Nine Strides’ Boots

The Nine Strides outfit consists of two portions; Nine Strides’ Harness and Nine Strides’ Boots. Both portions need to be crafted after you’ve secured them.

How to Obtain: The Nine Strides’ Harness can be purchased from the merchant in Kuwag Yaku. However, Nine Strides’ Boots can be found in the Crypt to the west of Kuwag Yaku.

How to Craft: To craft Nine Strides’ Harness, you need 6 Hides and 4 Cloth while the Expert upgrade requires 3 Hides and 2 Cloth. The Nine Strides’ Boots require 6 Hides and 4 Cloth to craft while the Expert upgrade requires 3 Hides and 2 Cloth.

Benefits: Nine Strides’ Harness allows for more ammunition crafting while Lara is on the move while Nine Strides’ Boots grants Lara the ability to gain more resources like fat, black powder, and salvage from their sources.

Kantu’s Gilded Vest and Kantu’s Boots

Kantu’s outfit also has two portions; Kantu’s Gilded Vest and Kantu’s Boots. Since this is a Vestige outfit, you need to craft it after you’ve acquired both portions.

How to Obtain: Players will acquire the Kantu’s Gilded Vest in one of the missions that will send you to San Juan Crypt and the Kantu’s Boots can be bought from one of the merchants in Paititi.

How to Craft: To craft Kantu’s Gilded Vest you need 3 Hides, 8 Cloth, and 2 Jaguar Hides while the Expert upgrade requires you to have 1 Hide and 3 Cloth. The Kantu’s Boots demands 3 Hides and 8 Cloth and 2 Jaguar Hides while the Expert upgrade demands 1 Hide and 3 Cloth.

Benefits: The Kantu’s Gilded Vest bonus XP from hunting while the Kantu’s Boots grants Lara the ability to acquire more hide and fat from animals.

Quenti Palla’s Mantle and Quenti Palla’s Greaves

To acquire this outfit, players are required to find two separate pieces namely Quenti Palla’s Mantle and Quenti Palla’s Greaves.

How to Obtain: To acquire the Quenti Palla Outfit you need to select Eagle Path in New Game+ or you can buy both pieces of the Quenti Palla Outfit from the merchant in Kuwaq Yaku.

How to Craft: To craft Quenti Palla’s Mantle you will need 6 Hides, 12 Feathers, and 1 Eagle Father and for the Expert upgrade you need 3 Hides and 4 Feathers. The Quenti Palla’s Greaves demands 6 Hides, 12 Feathers, and 1 Eagle Feather while the Expert upgrade requires 3 Hides and 4 Feathers.

Benefits: Quenti Palla’s Greaves and Quenti Palla’s Mantle grants Lara the ability to acquire Rare resources while looting animals and enemies.

Ozcollo’s Tunic and Ozcollo’s Greaves

This outfit consists of two pieces namely Ozcollo’s Tunic and Ozcollo’s Greaves. Like with all Vestige Outfits, it must be crafted.

How to Obtain: To acquire the Ozcollo Outfit, players just need to select the Jaguar Path in the New Game + or you can just buy this outfit from the merchant in Kuwaq Yaku.

How to Craft: To craft Ozcollo’s Tunic, you will need 6 Hides, 10 Cloth, and 2 Jaguar Hide while the Expert upgrade demands 3 Hides and 4 Cloth. As for the Ozcollo’s Greaves, you need 6 Hides, 10 Cloth, and 2 Jaguar Hide while the Expert upgrade needs 3 Hides and 4 Cloth.

Benefits: The Ozcollo’s Tunic grants Lara the ability to deal more damage if her health is critically low. The Ozcollo’s Greaves grant Lara the ability to gain bonus XP from non-stealth kills.

Three Fangs Tunic and Three Fangs’ Greaves

There are two pieces of this outfit namely Three Fangs’ Tunic and Three Fangs’ Greaves. They must be crafted.

How to Obtain: To grab the Three Fangs Outfit you need to select the Serpent Path in New Game+ or you can purchase it from the merchant in Kuwaq Yaku.

How to Craft: To craft Three Fangs’ Tunic, you need to have 6 Hides, 10 Cloth, and 2 Black Maned Wolf Hides. The Expert upgrade for this requires 3 Hides and 4 Cloth. The Three Fangs’ Greaves require 6 Hides, 10 Cloth, and 2 Black Maned Wolf Hides while the Expert upgrade demands 3 Hides and 4 Cloth.

Benefits: Both Three Fangs’ Tunic and Three Fangs’ Greaves grant Lara the ability to greatly resist fire damage thanks to the Endurance but require players to have Heart Of The Jaguar skill.

Tactical Adventurer

This is one of the Vestige outfits that does not need to be crafted in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

How to Obtain: This is Lara Croft’s default Outfit in the game and is available from the beginning.

Benefits: None .

Crimson Huntress

How to Obtain: The Crimson Huntress Outfit is a full-body outfit that can be purchased from Moraekah merchant in Paititi.

Benefits: This particular outfit grants Lara the ability to acquire bonus XP from hunting animals, and increased Focus Time that will allow Lara to slow time longer while aiming but requires Scales of the Serpent skill.

Croft Fitness

How to Obtain: This is one of the outfits included in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

Benefits: None.

Tactical Adventurer (Black)

How to Obtain: It is included in the Definitive and Croft editions of the game.

Benefits: Increases the amount of ammunition crafted on the run and grants bonus XP for stealth kills.

Tactical Adventurer Classic

How to Obtain: Included in the game’s Definitive and Croft Editions.

Benefits: Increase the amount of ammunition crafted on the run and grant bonus XP for stealth kills.

Adventurer

How to Obtain: This is a full-body outfit and is one of the default outfits for Lara Croft in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Benefits: None.

Blue Heron Tunic

How to Obtain: Unlocked automatically when Lara first enters Paititi.

Benefits: This outfit will allow Lara to interact with the rebels.

Serpent Guard

How to Obtain: This full-body outfit will be automatically acquired when players return to Paititi after they escape Cenotes.

Benefits: This outfit allows Lara to interact with the Cultists.

Explorer

How to Obtain: It is included in the Definitive and Croft editions of the game.

Benefits: Gain additional plant and mineral crafting resources from each source and grant bonus XP from hunting animals.

Tunic of the Exiled Fox

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition

Benefits: Gain bonus XP from hunting animals and slow down time for a longer period when aiming with focus Herbs in effect.

Robes of Puka Huk

How to Obtain: This is one of the outfits included in the Definitive and Croft editions of Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Benefits: Health regeneratesmore quickly when out of combat and grants you additional hide and fat from animals.

Sinchi Chiqa Battle Dress

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Increases the amount of ammunition crafted on the run and reduces the amount of damage taken from bullets and arrows.

Sinchi Chiqa Battle Dress – Honor Guard

How to Obtain: This can be obtained by completing the side mission ’The Pillar’.

Benefits: Increases the amount of ammunition crafted on the run and reduces the amount of damage taken from bullets and arrows.

Brocken

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Enemies take longer to detect and identify Lara as a threat and grant bonus XP from stealth kills.

Brocken – Shadow

How to Obtain: To attain it you have to complete ‘The Forge’ side mission.

Benefits: Enemies take longer to detect and identify Lara as a threat and grant bonus XP from stealth kills.

Scales of Q

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Take significantly less damage from melee attacks.

Scales of Q – Feathered Serpent

How to Obtain: Unlocked by completing ‘The Nightmare’ side mission.

Benefits: Take significantly less damage from melee attacks.

Hunter’s Array

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Increases the duration of perception herb effects which requires Eye of the Eagle skill. Furthermore, it reduces the noise from running, making Lara harder to detect.

Hunter’s Array – Apex

How to Obtain: Unlocked after completing the side mission ‘The Price of Survival’.

Benefits: Increases the duration of perception herb effects which requires Eye of the Eagle skill. Furthermore, it reduces the noise from running, making Lara harder to detect.

Dragon Scales

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Health regenerates more quickly when out of combat. Additionally, it grants you resistance to fire damage and reduces the frequency at which you get knocked out during combat.

Dragon Scales – Legend

How to Obtain: Unlocked after completing the side mission ‘Serpents Heart’.

Benefits: Health regenerates more quickly when out of combat. Additionally, it grants you resistance to fire damage and reduces the frequency at which you get knocked out during combat.

Reptile Hide

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Gain bonus XP from non-stealth kills and reduce the damage taken from bullets and arrows.

Reptile Hide – Leviathan

How to Obtain: You can attain this outfit by completing the side mission ‘Grand Caiman’.

Benefits: Gain bonus XP from non-stealth kills and reduce the damage taken from bullets and arrows.

Midnight Sentinel

How to Obtain: It is included in the game’s Definitive Edition.

Benefits: Increases duration of Perception Herb effects and time is slowed for a longer period when aiming with Focus Herbs in effect.

Midnight Sentinel – Farseer

How to Obtain: Unlocked after finishing the side quest ‘The Path Home’.

Benefits: Increases duration of Perception Herb effects and time is slowed for a longer period when aiming with Focus Herbs in effect.

Tunic of The Shorn One

How to Obtain: You can attain this outfit by completing all 7 DLC missions.

Benefits: Take less damage from melee attacks and reduce the amount of damage from bullets and arrows.

Tomb Raider 2

How to Obtain: It is available from the beginning of the game.

Benefits: None.

Bomber Jacket

How to Obtain: It is available from the beginning of the game.

Benefits: None.

Angel of Darkness

How to Obtain: It is available from the beginning of the game.

Benefits: None.

Remnant Jacket

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Survivor

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on your system.

Benefits: None.

Desert Tank

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Leather Jacket

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Wraithskin

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system. Benefits: None.

Infiltrator

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Commando

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Shadow Runner

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Gray Henley

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Siberian Ranger

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

Blue Henley

How to Obtain: Available only if you have the saved data for Rise of the Tomb Raider on your system.

Benefits: None.

How to Change Costumes in Shadow of the Tomb Raider

To change outfits in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, you need to get to the campsite. The first one unlocks once you reach the jungle which takes about an hour to reach in the game.

Campsites allow Lara Croft to upgrade her weapons and her skills. Go to the camp, open inventory, and switch tabs. Here you will be able to change Lara Croft’s outfits and see which outfit provides what benefits.