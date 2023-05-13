Shadow of Mordor Epic Runes Guide – How to Get Easily



In Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Epic Runes can be considered as Weapon Runes having higher levels. Contrary to the popular belief, Epic Runes are a rare drop and not every enemy drops them.

It should also be noted that only high-level Uruk Warchiefs and Uruk Captains drop Epic Runes. What makes these runes so epic is that their effects are not restricted by Rune-Level.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Epic Runes

Every Epic Rune has a pre-determined bonus effect that does not change. For instance, Stand and Fight will always increase Talion’s damage by 2x whenever his HP will drop below twenty-five per cent.

In this guide, I’m going to talk about different Epic runes that can be found in the game. Once again, note that Epic runes are completely random and you do not have any control over which one you receive:

Epic runes – Swords

Bones of the Earth

You will recover +3 Elf-Shot by a flurry kill.

Burning Pitch

You will have fifteen per cent chances of igniting enemies by countering.

Elven Grace

You will have fifty per cent chances of reducing the melee damage to half.

Evenstar

Every time a hit streak is charged, Talion will recover complete Focus.

Foe Hammer

With this, combat execution will net you +2 Elf-Shot.

Mighty Rage

This Epic Ruin increases the stun and knockdown time of the melee attacks.

Ruination

This Epic Run increases the Storm of Urfael duration by ten seconds.

Stand and Fight

When below twenty-five per cent HP, Talion will deal double damage with his sword.

Storm of Battle

This Epic Ruin increases the damage of all swords by fifty per cent.

The End Comes

With this Epic Ruin, Talion will blast enemies’ heads with Wraith Blast.

The Undying

This Epic Ruin allows you to recover all Focus and Elf-Shot on any Last Chance.

Tower of Defense

This Epic Ruin increases the combo reset time by ten seconds.

Wraith and Ruin

This increases the stun and knockdown duration of Wraith Flash.

Epic runes – Bow

Ascendant

This Epic Ruin decreases the Focus depletion rate by fifty per cent.

Bow Master

You will have fifty per cent increased bow damage with this Epic Ruin.

Explosive Demise

Talion will have twenty per cent chance of blasting an area with a charged headshot.

Fell-Handed

You will recover Flame of Azkar twice as fast with headshot kills.

Knight of Eregion

Shadow Strike kills will get you +1 Elf-Shot.

Stand Fast

The damage output of all bows increase by a hundred per cent when Talion’s HP is below twenty-five per cent.

Wrath of the Eldar

This Epic Ruin increases the duration of Flame of Azkar by ten seconds.

Epic runes – Daggers

Bane of Mordor

This Epic Ruin increases the duration of the Shadow of Acharn by ten seconds.

Balefire

Head explosion kills will net you +2 Elf-Shot.

Fell Voices

Talion will recover complete HP and Focus for killing Captains and Warchiefs.

Forge of War

With this Epic Ruin, Drain/Brand will net Talion +2 Elf-Shot.

Heart of the Mearas

With this Epic Ruin, Talion will receive Doubles Elven Swiftness speed burst duration.

Lure of Power

Talion gets thirty-three per cent chance of branding an enemy standing near a target that is stealth branded.

Oathbreaker

Shadow of Acharn will recover twice as fast with stealth kills.

One with Nature

Talion will become immune to poison.

Specialized Epic Runes

Orc Hunter

How to Acquire : Linking your WB ID to your Account

Enemies will get terrorized by brutalized stealth kills.

Stinging Blade

How to Acquire : PS exclusive mission reward

With each stealth kill, Talion will receive fifty HP.

Hidden Blade

How to Acquire : Gamestop Pre-order Bonus

Captains and Warchiefs receive more damage with stealth kills and ground executions.

Deadly Archer

How to Acquire : Amazon Pre-Order Bonus

Captains and Warchiefs will receive more damage with ranged attacks.

Flame of Anor

How to Acquire : Best Buy Pre-Order Bonus

After a long combo, Talion’s weapon will catch fire.

Gravewalker

How to Acquire : Link Palantir iOS App to your Account

Take out a Captain and all nearby enemies will run away.

Orc Slayer

How to Acquire : Steam Pre-Order Bonus

Captains and Warchiefs receive more damage from finishers.

Epic Runes Farming Tips

Like I have said, Epic Runes are rare drops, but there are some ways using which you can increase your chances. First off, note that low-level Captains and Warchiefs do not grant you any Epic Runes.

There may a couple of exceptions, but the best way to get them is by killing high-level Warchiefs and Captains. Make sure to attend Captains’ and Warchiefs’ Power Struggles and let them win.

You can also let them kill you to increase their rank and level. Once you have done that, head back to them for a revenge kill and you will most certainly get a good rune.

Remember that these enemies become really tough after gaining power, so make your decisions carefully. Another good way of earning these runes is by threatening the Captains and Warchiefs.

As soon as you threaten a Captain or Warchief, it will increase in level and will call reinforcements to take you down. Once again, this will make things a lot harder, but you will have increased chances of getting an Epic Rune.

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!