When Elden Ring was released, there were some performance issues with the game including Screen Tearing. While FromSoftware was able to fix some of the performance-related issues, the notorious Screen Tearing issue still seems to persist in Elden Ring.

For a game like Elden Ring, where you need to stay focused most of the time, this problem can be a nightmare and needs to be addressed for a better experience. If you have come here looking to remove screen tearing in Elden Ring, you have come to the right place as we are going to explain everything about it.

Why does Screen Tearing Happen?

Primarily, screen tearing in a game occurs when there are configuration differences between the graphics processor unit (GPU) that generates images and the screen that displays them. In short, if the refresh rate (MHz) of your screen doesn’t match the game’s, it can result in screen tearing.

The effect, as the term implies, you feel that your frames on the screens are not in sync.

How to Remove Screen Tearing in Elden Ring

There can be two solutions to this persistent issue, both of which are explained below.

1. Play Elden Ring in Borderless Windowed Mode

Most PC games are set to full-screen mode, but you can change it to windowed or borderless mode. Borderless windowed mode combines full-screen and windowed modes to give you the best of both worlds. The game seems to run in full-screen mode as it’s covering your entire screen, but it’s actually a borderless window.

Currently, playing Elden Ring in Borderless Windowed mode is the only solution present in the game itself. It has been helpful in resolving the screen-tearing issue for some players. However, if you are still facing the same problem, you might have to tease your PC settings a bit.

2. Enable V-Sync for Your Windows Computer

A number of Elden Ring players have also reported that enabling the V-Sync setting in their PCs proved to be the solution to screen tearing.

Most gamers like to keep the V-Sync disabled in their GPU to stop it from allowing only a limited amount of frame rates to your monitor screen. This ensures that they keep getting high frame rates and have a smooth gameplay experience.

However, in the case of Elden Ring, turning it off causes a major screen tearing issue due to a bug (attached only to ER). So, it is better to keep it on for avoiding any screen tears.

The method to enable V-Sync in your PC changes according to the GPU you are using.

For NVIDIA Users:

Go to Nvidia Control Panel.

Select Manage 3D Settings from the 3D Settings menu.

from the 3D Settings menu. From the two options below, click Program Setting. In the “Select a program to customize” option, browse and select Elden Ring.

In the “Select a program to customize” option, browse and select Now, scroll down in the box below until you find Vertical Sync. If this is set to be Off, simply go down and select On.

For AMD Users:

Right‐click the Windows Desktop, then click AMD Radeon Settings.

Select the Settings cogwheel, located in the top-right of the program.

located in the top-right of the program. Click the Graphics option.

option. Go to Wait for Vertical Refresh and turn it to Off, unless the application specifies.

Using either of the aforementioned methods according to your GPU can be a proper solution to remove screen tearing in Elden Ring. If you have a monitor with a higher refresh rate and you have locked your FPS in Elden Ring below that refresh rate, you can also try lowering your refresh rate which can also remove Screen Tearing if you don’t want to try out the V-Sync method.