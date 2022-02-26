Elden Ring Fixes For FPS, Crashes, Stuttering, Launcher, Anti-Cheat Issues and More

Elden Ring has launched on PC with some considerable issues that Tarnish-es an otherwise amazing experience. In this guide, we will cover all the errors players are facing and outline their fixes so that you can get the best possible Elden Ring experience.

Elden Ring Errors, Bugs and Fixes

Bandai Namco has officially acknowledged some the common issues being faced by the users on PC. While they are interrogating various issues, below, we’ve laid out some the errors, bugs and issues currently being faced by players in Elden Ring and possible fixes for each of them.

The Network Status Check Failed Error

Elden Ring is a highly anticipated game, so it’s likely that its servers are overloaded with players. From your end, check your network and if that turns out to be fine, its likely a problem at the server end.

So just wait a bit and don’t try to play the game in peak hours to avoid this problem.

FPS and Stuttering Fixes

Some players are also facing low frame rate errors in Elden Ring. We have a guide on best performance setting for the game here that will help you out!

Furthermore, players are encountering stuttering and Frame Drops in certain areas and bosses. The devs are aware of frame drops in certain boss encounters and randomly in the Lands Between, so this issue will likely be patched in the near future.

For now, there are a few things you can try to fix the issue. First, the obvious, you should make sure that your GPU drivers are up to dare and there are no pending windows updates. If that’s not the issue, and your have a screen with refresh rate of more than 60 Hz, it’s recommended that you try bringing it down to 60 as it can solve the stuttering and screen tearing problems.

Another fix you can try is through Nvidia Control Panel. Open the control panel and look for the setting named “Shader Cache Size”. Here, you need to change the option to unlimited.

In the same Nvidia Control Panel, there is another setting you can tweak which some users have found useful in having the problem fixed. Look for Monitor Tech option and change it to Fixed instead of Gsync.

Elden Ring Takes Too Long to Unpack

Most of the players face the issue of Slow Unpacking of the Game as well. This is because the files are not compressed properly. So the players with an HDD are going to suffer a lot.

You can’t do anything about that, you just have to wait and unpack all 49 GB of game data to play this game. A couple of things you can do is if you have an HDD try to replace it with an SSD to increase the unpacking speed.

The other way you can try is to exit the Steam and then open it again and launch the Elden Ring. After that, you can open the task manager and close the Steam Process. This will reset the whole process and you can begin unpacking the 49 GB of game data.

Limit of 60 FPS on PC

The 60 FPS cap is likely a design decision on FromSoftware’s end. Most of their souls game were intended to run at 60fps max and altering this cap led to some bugs in things for e.g weapon degradation speed.

In Elden Ring, we are likely not going to see this cap adjusted for similar reasons.

Elden Ring Failed to Initialize Game Launcher Error

Many players are getting the above-mentioned error while they are trying to play Elden Ring. The solution for this is restarting the Steam client and if that doesn’t work, check the integrity of the game files. You may have to reinstall the game if the issue continues to appear.

One more thing you can try is that repair your Easy Anti-cheat (EAC) for Elden Ring. Many users have reported that replacing the launcher files and repairing EAC has fixed the issue for them. If you are not sure how to do that, you can consult the official source on how exactly to do that.

You also need to make sure that your game is not being blocked by your firewall and antivirus tool. If they are blocking the game, you should add an exception for Elden Ring to make the launcher and EAC work.

Can’t interact with NPCs or Invisible Enemies

Some players are also facing an issue in which they can’t communicate with the NPC characters, even when there is no enemy or threat close by. This issue is mostly because of overloading of the server and restarting the game can help resolve it. In case of invisible enemies, it is worth a shot that you run the game in border-less windowed mode as it has been reported to have fixed the problem for some. It is one of the known issues, though we expect it to be fixed with official patch.

Can’t Open Menu Error

Sometimes the menu button does not work properly for some players in the Elden Ring. For fixing that button error you have to close the game using the Task Manager and then restart it again. Doing so will hopefully fix the Can’t Open menu Error in Elden Ring.

Easy Anti-Cheat Failed to Initialize Launch Error

The Easy Anti Cheat Implemented in Elden Ring is causing some games to not initialize launch. This is mostly because your profile on PC contains Non-Latin letters or other illegal characters. To fix that issue simply replace all non-Latin letters in your profile with the Latin ones or revert to a very simplistic name.

How to Fix White Screen Crash In Elden Ring

If you are have dual GPUs on your board (mostly on laptops) and Elden Ring is using the integrated GPU to run, you will experience a white screen issue leading to a crash. So you need to make sure that your game is being run by using the dedicated GPU.

Then various community members have reported that updating your Epic Games Launcher can fix white screen issue. Yes, it’s strange that what the Epic launcher has to do with Elden Ring but for some odd reasons reports claims that fixes the problem.

Currently many users aren’t happy how the game is performing on their PCs. With the official acknowledgement about these issues, we can rest easy a bit as we will get the common issues with the game.