Scorn “Still On Track” For October Release

Scorn, an upcoming survival horror game that has been barely shown since its announcement, is still looking to release in the next few months.

In its latest monthly development update earlier today, developer-and-publisher Ebb Software assured that Scorn is “still on track” for a worldwide release in October. Ebb Software expects development to wrap up by June, after which it plans to “show off more” the grotesque world of the game.

“Over the last month, our 3D team has finalized creating all of the remaining static meshes, so production is progressing well,” said Ebb Software CEO and creative director Ljubomir Peklar.

“They aim to have everything completed in June. Animation and VFX are currently our biggest focus, and the teams are busy ironing out bugs and finalizing everything. We’re full steam ahead for our release in October and excited to be able to show off more of the game soon.”

Peklar assured that Scorn will be receiving a lot of reveals and updates in the months leading up to its release.

Scorn has been in development for around seven years as a tribute to the works of Swiss artist H. R. Giger. The game uses his biomechanical art style to blend humans and machines in a living, contorting alien planet. Everything in the nightmarish world is composed of flesh, bone, and steel. That includes you as well, a skinless humanoid, who is trying to escape the planet.

Scorn was first announced in November 2014 with plans to release in two parts. Following the launch of current-generation consoles, Ebb Software decided to drop support for previous-generation consoles. The developer noted that the same resources would be better spent on making the game a better experience on current-generation consoles.

There is very little known about Scorn. The upcoming reveals will confirm whether Ebb Software managed to achieve its goals. Giger fans especially will be keeping their fingers crossed that their wait was worth it.

Scorn is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.