Savage Game Studios Join PlayStation Studios Family

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Savage Game Studio has joined the family of PlayStation Studios. Savage is a mobile game developer primarily developing action games. The acquisition is aimed to help Sony expand its community beyond console platforms. The announcement reads:

Today, we announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a hugely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world. They were founded a few years ago with the goal of fearlessly exploring bold new ideas. We share their tireless ambition to innovate, along with a continued drive to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to more people than ever before, making them a perfect fit to join PlayStation Studios.

Sony is already doing great on PC as its games on PC platform are performing very well. They recently acquired Nixxes Software to help them bring their PlayStation exclusives to PC. And now, it seems like Savage Game Studios will be helping Sony Interactive Entertainment in their mobile efforts. Sony has already said that it plans to bring atleast half of its games to PC and Mobile by 2025.

It’s not clear for the time being whether Savage Game Studios will help Sony make new mobile games or they will be helping in porting Sony’s games to mobile platforms just like Nixxes Software. Mobile gaming is naturally a big market and every big gaming company has been trying to capitalize on it. PlayStation studios’ games on mobile can turn to be a huge plus for Sony.