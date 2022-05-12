Salt and Sacrifice Best Classes

In Salt and Sacrifice, you will find eight different classes. With so many class choices, each with varying stats, it can be hard to decide which one to go for. This guide will give you a quick look at what each class is and which of them is the best pick in Salt and Sacrifice.

Which Classes Can You Play in Salt and Sacrifice?

Here is a quick overview of what each class plays like or is focused on in Salt and Sacrifice:

Assassin: Known for mobility and fast dagger attacks.

Known for mobility and fast dagger attacks. Cleric: Known as a self-healing class.

Known as a self-healing class. Fighter: It is a tanky melee class.

It is a tanky melee class. Duelist: A combo of Assassin and Fighter class.

A combo of Assassin and Fighter class. Highblade: Looks like a Samurai and uses highblade types of weapons.

Looks like a Samurai and uses highblade types of weapons. Paladin: This class has a shield and melee combo with heavy armor.

This class has a shield and melee combo with heavy armor. Ranger: Quick on their feet, Rangers are good at ranged encounters and keeping enemies at bay.

Quick on their feet, Rangers are good at ranged encounters and keeping enemies at bay. Sage: It is a spellcaster class.

Salt and Sacrifice Best Class for Beginners

The best class that you can choose at the start of the game is Cleric. One of the reasons behind this is its healing spell. This class comes with a healing spell and good stats. You can use both ranged and melee weapons with the Cleric class from the very start of the game.

The healing ability will come in very handy as you will be using it a lot at the start whilst getting to grips with the controls. With this class, you can also move around quickly as you wouldn’t be using any heavy armor.

Other than that, with the Cleric Class, you get access to different powerful spells as well for taking out your enemies.

Starting stats for this class are given below.

Strength: 5

5 Dexterity: 5

5 Vitality: 5

5 Will: 5

5 Endurance: 5

5 Arcana: 5

5 Conviction: 7

7 Resolve: 6

6 Luck: 5

Salt and Sacrifice Best Class

When selecting the overall best class for the Salt and Sacrifice, it really depends on your playstyle. You can choose Cleric here as well but for this, we will go with the Fighter Class.

The Fighter is a perfect class for anyone who wants to try out different weapons, heavier armors, and skills. With its decent spread of starting stats and complimentary equipment, the early game should be easy and there is room to vary your build as you level up.

The Fighter class is on the tankier side and offers you both attack and defense stats, so you won’t be severely punished for overextended attacks.

The starting stats for this Fighter Class in Salt and Sacrifice can be seen below as well.