In Saints Row, for numerous activities, the players use the tow option. i.e. To complete a mission, you might want to throw something around like a battering ram behind your back to use it as a weapon. Or do you want to attach your car with another one using a retractable cable? Once, towed the player can move the truck or any container wherever you like.

But first thing first, you need to know how to tow. But the game conceals the mystery of how to tow the objects and that is where our guide comes in to help you figure out how to tow a vehicle in Saints Row.

How to Tow in Saints Row

To tow vehicles or objects, you need a car of your own with a tow cable attached. If you want one, look out for a towing truck that always has one attached to it. However, I’d advise bringing a car to your base or Jim Rob’s garage with a tow wire attached. You can buy one too! Visit the Equipment section and buy it for $7,500 to discover a towing cable added to your vehicle.

With a tow cable, it’s really easy to tow a vehicle/object in Saints Row Reboot. Simply approach the vehicle/object and click on the R1/RB button.

Just doing so, now you can see the rear view of your car while the towing instructions will also appear. In a specified way, align the car so that the towing guide is just inside the object/vehicle to attach the cable.

Then press the R1/RB button once more. As soon as the tow cable is attached, the item you connected will roll or drag after you. To detach your cable after towing a car or other object, click the R1/RB button again.

Note! You can only tow objects/vehicles that turn green whenever the towing guide makes this contact with them. That means that while you can almost tow every single vehicle, there aren’t many things you can make contact with.