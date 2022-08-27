Saints Row Tow Truck Location Guide

The Tow Truck in Saints Row can be used for several intents, and players will need it while performing different missions. Players may use them to cause wreckage and carnage and other times, you will utilize them to tow various objects to the tow HQ. You should try to acquire a Tow Truck as early as possible as it’ll be a fine addition to your arsenal of carnage.

This guide will provide you with all the details on the simplest way to get a tow truck early on in Saints Row as you play through the main story.

How to Get a Tow Truck in Saints Row

Getting the Tow Truck in Saints Row is not that difficult. Unlocking the Wuzyerz Repo Criminal Venture should be your go-to way of grabbing a tow truck. What you need to do is

Wait until you reach rank 2 of the criminal empire. Just keep progressing through the game on and you will get there.

Once it’s unlocked, You need to get into the Repo Parking lot, you can now take it and add the tow truck to your collection.

You can grab another version of the Tow Truck when you complete the full chain of missions in the Venture.

Once you have your Tow Truck, you can take the vehicle and destroy Santo. You now have access to one of the most effective carnage-causing and destruction tools in the game. You can also attach different objects behind the vehicle to make it even more chaotic.

Remember, this is not the only way of getting a tow truck, rather it is the most straightforward way. You can also come across tow trucks randomly throughout the open world of Saints Row Reboot.