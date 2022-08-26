Saints Row Discoveries: Rooftop Access Locations

The rooftop access locations are one of many discoveries that you can complete in Saints Row. While they are purely optional, you will need to find all of the rooftop accesses to unlock the “All Mine” trophy/achievement and achieve a 100-percent completion rate.

In this guide, we’ll look at the locations of all the Rooftop Accesses Saints Row has to offer.

All Rooftop Access Locations In Saints Row

There are a total of five rooftop access locations in the Saints Row reboot. Two of them can be found in Lakeshore North while the remaining three are located in Lakeshore South.

Lakeshore North

Rooftop Access #1

Head over to the building on the eastern side of Lakeshore North as shown on the map and use the SkyLedge elevator to reach the top.

Rooftop Access #2

Head to the tall building on the western side of Lakeshore North as shown on the map and use the SkyLedge elevator to reach the top. You should see the ‘F.R. Priest Financial’ logo on the window above the elevator.

Lakeshore South

Rooftop Access #1

Head over to the ‘Lower Sonoran Data’ building to the east of Lakeshore South and use the Skyledge elevator to reach the top.

Rooftop Access #2

Head over to the building on the right of Marshall Defense Technologies. This building should be to the east of Lakeshore South. Once there use the Skyledge elevator to reach the top.

Rooftop Access #3

Head over to the building next to the clothing stores as shown on the map. This location should be to the east of Lakeshore South. Once there, use the Skyledge elevator to reach the top.