How to Get XP Fast, Level Up in Saints Row

With each increasing level in Saints Row Reboot, you will be able to obtain a whole new set of skills, abilities, and perks which you can use in your combats and the quests. XP is the necessary element in increasing your levels and Saints Row provides tons of XP through main quests, side quests, ventures, etc.

However, there are a few tricks you can use to increase your inflow of XP and level up faster than usual. Farming XP has its advantages and the following guide provides details on some tips you can use for the said purpose.

How to Get XP Fast in Saints Row

Main Quests

Main quests in Saints Row are one of the several methods that provide you with a considerable amount of XP so your main focus should be completing these quests. Moreover, there are several side hustles, challenges, and quests in the game which also reward you with enough XP.

Complete All Objectives

One of the best methods to gain XP Fast in Saints Row to increase your level quickly is to focus on the objectives of each quest or challenge rather than the kills you obtain in that quest. Moreover, several challenges and quests can also be repeated in the game.

Thus, you can take advantage of this and identify some easy challenges or side hustles that have relatively easy objectives. Find the best possible method to complete that challenge and repeat it as many times as you can to gain extra XP.

Side Hustles

Furthermore, there are several challenges and side hustles where your objectives include killing enemies. This is another way of gaining Fast XP in Saints Row besides completing objectives and combining this with the repeat as many times feature of the game, XP can be earned in huge amounts.

Riding Shotgun side hustles are the best example in this category because they take less than three minutes to complete and can be repeated as many times as you want.

If you are lucky, bonus objectives will also appear during challenges, etc., which is another way of farming XP.