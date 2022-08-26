Saints Row Discoveries: Dumpster Diving Locations

Dumpster Diving is one of the many Discovery activities in Saints Row. Although not the best activity to take part in, you’ll still get to collect a variety of items from it. This guide will give you the locations of all Dumpster Diving Locations in Saints Row 2022.

All Saints Row Dumpster Diving Locations

To find the exact location of the Dumpsters in Saints Row Reboot, you must open your mobile and head over to the map. Once on the map, you’ll come across the Discoveries section by scrolling across the headings to find the Dumpster Diving activity marked with a Golden Dumpster Icon.

Furthermore, you’ll have to select the activity and mark it on your GPS so you can easily head over to the locations we’ve mentioned below.

Dumpster Diving#1: East Providencia

Head past the “It’s Craft” billboard next to a club with a red vehicle parked near it to find the first Dumpster.

Dumpster Diving#2: East Providencia

In the same District where you found the first Dumpster, head past the “It’s Craft” billboard and find the Dumpster behind the containers to the right next to a door that says “Please Use Other Door”.

Dumpster Diving#3: Mercado

Head over to the Black Velvet Bar to find the Dumpster below the bridge to the right, behind the El-Macho building.

Dumpster Diving#4: Smelterville West

Find this Dumpster at the back of the Olde Steel Beer Craft factory.

Dumpster Diving#5: Marina West

There’s a building with a sea-green colored bottom half that has an arrow pointing to the right spray painted on it. You’ll find the Dumpster opposite to that building, next to a Portable toilet.

Dumpster Diving#6: Marina West

Visit the Whole Market to find the Dumpster downstairs from the parking area and next to a building with an Eagle spray painted on it.

Dumpster Diving#7: El Dorado

This is the easiest Dumpster to find as it’s found next to the Busted Flush building. Simply take the main road towards the alley of the building to find it in a parking area.