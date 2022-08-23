Saints Row has a number of difficulty settings for players to slide through. The reboot also takes one step further to give players the freedom to create their own difficulty settings.

You now have the option to tweak the difficulty scaling of a number of different gameplay mechanics. Hence, while you can boost the damage of enemies to the max, you can also boost your own damage to meet them on equal terms. Either that or reduce your damage to make it even more challenging.

The following guide will explain the difference between all difficulty settings in Saints Row.

Difficulty Settings Explained

There are five preset difficulty settings in the Saints Row reboot. If you are pressed for time, you can choose any difficulty setting knowing that you can always change them later on. Furthermore, every difficulty setting has individual challenge settings that you can tweak as well—more on that later.

Tourist: This mode is the easiest one of them where there will be no tough challenges and the overall difficulty level is nearly zero.

Hustler: This one raises the difficulty bar in the slightest manner possible. You will still manage to perform well even if you are still a beginner in the game.

Entrepreneur: This is the default difficulty setting of the game. The enemies will no longer be brain-dead and you must put in more effort in your missions. That being said, a little bit of basic survival sense will still let you breeze through.

Sensei: This one is tougher than the Entrepreneur one and it will take real skills to pass this one. You should play this mode when you are fresh enough because it will drain all your energy.

Boss: This is the most difficult level and only pros tend to play it. It may take you plenty of time to just pass one mission. Just be ready to play the same level again and again and this one requires a lot of your time.

Challenge Type Difficulty Settings Explained

There are seven different Challenge types that affect the overall difficulty scaling of Saints Row. You can always ignore them and play the game on a preset difficulty setting. You will, however, always have the freedom to play around with the Challenge types to create your own individual difficulty settings.

Do note that the higher the difficulty level, the more awards and XP you will earn. The following are the seven Challenge types and what they do in the Saints Row reboot.

Danger Level: This increases the amount of damage you take from every source in the game.

Enemy Durability: This reduces the amount of damage you do to enemies.

Tough Enemy Frequency: This increases the chance of encountering “Tough” enemies that are resistant to finishers.

Vehicle Combat Difficulty: This reduces the health of your vehicles—enemy vehicles are not affected.

Notoriety Difficulty: This increases the number of enemies spawned during notoriety. Interrupting their call-ins also becomes difficult.

Ammo Scarcity: This reduces the amount of ammunition you can get from pickup points.

Timed Objective Difficulty: This reduces the time in which you need to complete time-based objectives. Changing this setting during a mission will require you to restart from the previous checkpoint.

How To Change Difficulty Settings

You can change your difficulty settings at any point in the game, making the Saints Row reboot fairly flexible compared to most modern-day games out there.

All you have to do is pause the game and then open the Options menu. Head into the Gameplay tab and open the Challenge Options menu.

You can then choose either a preset difficulty setting or play around with the Challenge type sliders to customize your game.