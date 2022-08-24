Saints Row Crimes of Opportunity Guide

The entire franchise of Saints Row has you lead your saints to become the biggest crime syndicate. However, you do need to do a few good deeds to make sure that your karma stays good. For this, you always have the opportunity to stop crimes that you see happening. These are the Crime of Opportunity in Saints Row and our guide will explain how they work.

Saints Row Crime of Opportunity Activities

Santo Illeso is riddled with crime and is one of the least safe places. Naturally, this is the best place for you to grow your gang and lead your saints to the top. However, you want to make sure that the stashes in the city are always ripe for taking. That isn’t possible if these other two-bit thugs are always stealing from the people.

When you are in free roam mode and traveling the mean streets of Santo Illeso, you might come across a random crime happening by any other gang member in your vicinity. You will know of it as a white money bag icon will pop up on your minimap.

If you see these, you have the free option to go in and kill all the gang members who committed the crime and take whatever they have looted for yourself. You have to kill all the gang members in the area and then get to the stash that was stolen.

Now as you start your attack, the defending gang will receive some reinforcements, but nothing that you cannot handle easily. Make sure you either have enough ammo. Or keep on picking up ammo from the gang members you have killed.

Other than the gang members, police are always quick to react since they are already in the area due to the recent crime committed.

Once you have recovered the stash, you might wanna get out of there as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t end up fighting the police.

You will get $500 and 300 XP for each Crime of Opportunity activity that you complete in Saints Row Reboot. On top of that, all the loot that you can get from the gang members you have killed is also yours to keep. The rewards are not so tempting but it’s all just easy XP and very easy, so you might consider doing them.

If you are actively looking for Crime of Opportunity activities, you should roam around the Panteros-controlled areas as they tend to appear more often in these areas. If you spot one but end up driving too far away, don’t bother coming back as the activity will despawn. Don’t worry, you can always loot from other thieves.