Customizing the crew is one of the most important parts of Saints Row. You would want the members of your empire to have nice designs, drive nice cars and just look good in general. However, in Saints Row Reboot, Crew Customization is a feature that you have to unlock. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock the option to customize your crew members in Saints Row Reboot and deck out your homies in a uniform theme.

How To Unlock Crew Customization

The only way to unlock Crew Customization is by playing and progressing the main story. Crew Customization is the feature that unlocks after you have unlocked the headquarters and completed the Aggressive Recruiting mission.

In order to unlock the headquarters, you will need to complete the main story missions. Once headquarters is unlocked, complete the Aggressive Recruiting Mission and this will unlock the Crew Customization feature.

How To Customize Crew Members in Saints Row

Once you have unlocked the Crew Customization feature in Saints Row, head to the headquarters. Head to the bar on the right side of the entrance and there on the table in the bar you will see a telephone inside a glass structure. It will say ‘Saints Crew’ interact with it and you will be able to customize your crew.

You can change the appearances of your crew members, their clothes and even the vehicles. You can customize your crew however you like to make your crew look good.

The Crew customization options in Saints Row reboot also feature some unique themed items like 80s styles, sporty or straight-up gangster outfits. Given the franchise record, there are sure to be more crew customization options added in future DLCs.