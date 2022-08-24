Saints Row Challenges Guide

In addition to the main and side missions, Saints Row has challenges that are another kind of side activity but with a far more useful reward.

Completing challenges in the game will earn you Perks that give you passive abilities in the Saints Row reboot. You can unlock a total of 34 Perks by completing nearly 74 various challenges.

Due to the uneven number of challenges and perks, you can easily skip the harder ones and complete the easier ones to obtain all the perks. This guide provides details on how to unlock these challenges and a complete guide of objectives to complete the challenges.

How To Unlock Challenges

You will unlock challenges after completing the “Making Rent” mission, which is the third mainline mission you will get in Saints Row.

You will only unlock a few challenges at the start but as you progress through the game and level up, more challenges will become available. Completing your criminal ventures will also unlock their own challenges in the Saints Row reboot.

How To Complete Challenges In Saints Row

Note that the challenges detailed below are in the same order as you obtain them in the game. Furthermore, completing all challenges is necessary for a 100 percent completion.

Nothing Stronger Than Family

Get in contact with Neenah and kill 15 enemy vehicles.

Get in contact with Kev and increase your wanted level to 5 stars. Now, look for mini-bosses marked with a red skull icon. Kill 5 of them with Kev in the car.

Get in contact with Eli and eliminate 100 enemies while Eli is accompanying you on quests etc.

The Collective

Kill 6 Collective members of Idol gang.

The Tourist

Purchase something from any shop that is outside the buildings.

Hidden Histories are specific sites that contain audio files on the history of that site. Find such a site and start hidden history to complete this challenge.

Target Practice

Shooting galleries are sites where you hit targets to practice your aim. Find one and start it.

Eliminate 15 enemies with a headshot with a weapon of your choice. Shots fired on any other part besides the head will not count.

Lost Wheels

You will have to steal 5 vehicles of your choice.

Find a pinwheel while traveling in the desert. Analyze it.

Fashionable

You will have to purchase 1 hat, shirt, and pants from a shop to complete the challenge.

Sightseer

Cover a total distance of 1000 meters on foot and 10000 meters while driving a vehicle.

Shots Fired

Complete a Photo Hunt and collect an HQ Collectible.

I know A Shortcut

In order to travel to a location faster, take pictures of that location and unlock the fast travel location.

Visit 5 districts and explore them.

Arm Yourself

Purchase 1 Idol Lite Pistol, MDI-77 Auto Rifle, and a Sawed-off shotgun from any arms shop in the game.

Close Call

Drive on the wrong side of the road for 120 seconds.

Make close calls with 20 vehicles.

It’s a Living

Look for a Crime of Opportunity icon that appears randomly on the screen and complete it.

Robbing an Armored truck is one of the types of Crime of Opportunity. Complete it once.

Head over to any dumpster around town and collect 2 items from it

Off-Roading

Install an off-road kit on your vehicle from any garage.

Head to Badlands South and drift for a total of 60 seconds with your vehicle.

Wing It

Perform a continuous Bounce Boost off 6 people in under 30 seconds. This must be performed in one try.

Launch off from the roof of any vehicle while wearing a wingsuit which will enable you to launch off easily

You Are Already Dead

Takedown enemies 10 times.

Eliminate 15 enemies with melee weapons or using your bare hands

Nice Shootin’ Tex

Eliminate 30 enemies and the final shot must be a headshot.

Groinshot is when you fire enemies between the legs. Eliminate 15 enemies and the final strike must be a Groinshot.

Disturb The Peace

Increase your Panteros wanted level to 2 stars once.

Increase your Marshall wanted level to 2 stars once.

Increase your Idol wanted level to 2 stars once.

Fight Fire with Fire

Use the Idol Lite Pistol to kill 15 members of the Idol gang.

Use the MDI-77 Auto Rifle to kill 15 Marshall gang members.

Use a sawed-off shotgun to kill 15 Panteros.

Take Care of Business

Eliminate a Gigante with a Melee weapon.

Fight with a wrangler and kill it using a MDI-85 Carbine.

Ravers are members of Idols with spinning glowing sticks. Kill one of them with a takedown.

Van Vandal

Find and Steal 1 Barracas, 1 Sojourn, and 1 Porter which are vehicles found in the game.

Wreckless Driving

Ram 20 times into vehicles.

While at high speeds in a vehicle, hit the side of 5 cars and destroy it which is known as a T-bone.

Hit the back side of 15 vehicles and destroy them.

Hope You’re Insured

Find a Raycaster which is a special sports car in the game. Once found put a dent in it.

Use an ambulance to run into and kill a member of the Marshall Gang.

The Traveler

Cover a total distance of 5000 meters on foot and 30000 meters while driving.

Finish ‘Em

Takedown 15 members of the Panteros Gang.

Takedown 15 members of the Marshall Gang.

Takedown 15 members of the Idols Gang.

They See Me Rolein’

Complete the Dustmoot – The main quest, to unlock the Dustlander Revolver and use it to kill 20 enemies.

Complete the Rod Warrior– The main quest, to unlock the Dustlander Shotgun and use it to kill 20 enemies.

Complete the Dustmoot – The main quest, to unlock the Dustlander Crossbow and use it to kill 5 specialists.

Badlands Badass

Travel to Badlands South and simply do a backflip to complete the first objective of this challenge.

Airtime is obtained when you jump from ramps using vehicles etc. Get a total of 60 seconds Airtime in Badlands South.

Cranked

Spend $10000 on a MDI-12 Stun Baton and use it to stun 15 members of the Marshall gang.

Purchase a Electrostun P1200 and stun 15 Police members.

Santo Ileso’s Most Wanted

Attack members of Panteros, Marshall, and the idol gangs and increase your wanted level to max stars once for each gang.

Have At Them, Boys

Complete Unto the breach main quest to unlock the Longsword and use it to kill 8 enemies.

Spend $100 on an Axe and use it to kill 8 enemies.

Bone Crusher is a melee weapon. Use it to kill 8 enemies.

Terminal Velocity

Cover a total distance of 5000 meters while freefalling from any aircraft etc., while not wearing a wingsuit.

Travel to Lakeshore North and obtain a total of 600 seconds of Airtime.

In Lakeshore North, cover a total distance of 1000 meters gliding using a wingsuit.

Fists of Fury

Specialists are a special type of enemy in each gang. Takedown 10 of them.

Use a melee weapon – Pugnus Sanctus to kill 20 Idols.

Cop the Cops

Steal a Police Shield and a Police Vigilance to complete the challenge.

Arm Day

Use El Lanzador to kill 20 members of Panteros.

Spend $100 on a Sledgehammer and use it to kill 15 members of Marshall.

Pace Car

Drive at very high speeds for a total of 80 seconds.

Find a vehicle that runs fast because you will have to complete 1000 meters in under 25 seconds only which is a little bit difficult with normal cars.

Kart Life

Use a Shifty Kart to kill 10 enemies.

Ram into side of vehicles using a go-kart.

Use a go-kart to drive on the wrong side of the road for a total of 45 seconds.

The Old Ball and Chain

Use an object being towed (Like a car being towed by a towing vehicle) to eliminate 5 members of Panteros.

Use an object being towed (Like a car being towed by a towing vehicle) to eliminate 5 members of Marshall.

Use an object being towed (Like a car being towed by a towing vehicle) to eliminate 5 members of Idols.

Sunday

Complete the 30th Main mission, The Severance Package to unlock tanks and use them to destroy 15 vehicles of the Panteros Gang.

Complete the 30th Main mission, The Severance Package to unlock tanks and use them to destroy 15 vehicles of the Marshall Gang.

Complete the 30th Main mission, The Severance Package to unlock tanks and use them to destroy 15 vehicles of the Idols Gang.

Tanks for Playing

Use Adversary – another type of tank to destroy 30 vehicles.

Use adversary – another type of tank to kill 30 enemies.

MDI-344T is another tank that is unlocked after the Severance Package. Use it to kill 25 Marshall members.

Gang Ganking

You will have to steal 1 Panteros snake, MDI-525C, Idol Scorpio.

Out To Launch

Use AT Rocket Launcher to eliminate 20 enemies.

Use only a single RPG rocket to eliminate 5 Panteros.

Within 6 seconds you must kill 5 enemies using a Flash Cannon.

Downtown Daredevil

Cover 400 meters while free falling in Lakeshow North. This must be done in a single dive.

Get a helicopter and fly it at low altitudes in Lakeshow North for 90 seconds without any breaks.

Death by 1000 Darts

Use a Crossbow to kill a Gatling Gunner.

Dustlander Shotgun should be used to kill a Raver.

Obtain the dustlander revolver and use it to kill a Thumper.

Agent of Chaos

Use RPG Rockets to destroy 25 enemy vehicles.

Overrun 20 enemies while driving any vehicle.

Defeat 10 specialists using Thrustbusters.

Festivities

Use Pinata Gun to kill 30 enemies.

Use Pinata Stick and eliminate 20 enemies with it.

Desert Daredevil

Perform backflips 2 times consecutively during a sandstorm.

Obtain a total of 180 seconds of airtime during sandstorm.

5 seconds of Airtime in only 1 jump.

The Most Dangerous Game

Obtain a .585 Safari Express Rifle and defeat 15 Marshall members with it.

Obtain a Machete and defeat 10 Idol members with it.

Obtain a .585 Safari Express Rifle and defeat Panteros Specialists with it.

Insult to Injury

Obtain a Cactus Bat and defeat 12 enemies with it.

Obtain a Crutch Bat and defeat 12 enemies with it.

Obtain a Toy Hammer Bat and defeat 12 enemies with it.

Feeling Perky

Obtain Loot Grab Perk and get 300000 cash with it

Obtain dual wielding and defeat 50 enemies with it.

Obtain Blood and Guts Perk and use 50000 health with it

Marshall Law

Eliminate 50 Marshalls with anything you like.

Obtain a Marshall Eiswolf and defeat 15 Marshall members with it.

Obtain a skirmish turret and defeat 20 Marshall members with it.

Muscle the Muscle

Eliminate 50 Panteros with anything you like and 20 with a Roadkill.

Takedown 10 Panteros Specialists.

This Party’s Over

Eliminate 50 Idols with anything you like.

Eliminate 15 Panteros with a double kill.

Eliminate 15 specialists of Panteros gang.

Notorious

Stay alive for a total of 180 seconds when wanted by the Idols.

Stay alive for a total of 180 seconds when wanted by the Marshall.

Stay alive for a total of 180 seconds when wanted by the Panteros.

Drive me to the Moon

Jump from ramps and get airtime for a total of 180 seconds while driving a Sanicruiser.

Jump from ramps and get airtime for a total of 180 seconds while driving a Cheetah.

Jump from ramps and get airtime for a total of 180 seconds while driving a Blaze.

Tax Payer Dollars at Work

Obtain a VTOL and Crush 30 enemy vehicles with it.

Obtain a VTOL and do 50-barrel rolls.

Obtain a VTOL and Crush 100 enemies with it.

Sunday Sunday Sunday

Destroy 100 vehicles.

Travel to Gargantua and jump off ramps with vehicles to get airtime of 300 seconds.

Destroy 5 vehicles in under 3 seconds.

I Can See My House

Glide a total distance of 100000 meters using a wingsuit.

Glide near the ground for a total distance of 500 meters using a wingsuit.

Shots Shots Shots

Shoot 5000 enemies.

Shoot 100000 bullets.

Get an auto rifle to shoot 100 bullets in 4 seconds.

Jack off All Cars

Steal 1 Attrazione, Fer de Lance and a Raycaster.

Globetrotter

Cover a total distance of 100000 meters on foot and 300000 meters while driving.

So Anyway I started Blasting

Obtain dual wielding perk and a D4th Blossom SMGs to kill 30 enemies with it.

Obtain dual wielding perk and a Hand Cannon .44s to kill 30 enemies with it.

Obtain dual wielding perk and Idols Lite Pistols to kill 30 enemies with it.

Eurekabator!

Cover a total distance of 10000 meters on a Hoverboard.

While on a hoverboard, crush 20 enemies with it.

JimRob’s

Install off-road kits on 3 vehicles.

Park 10 vehicles in your garage.

Install boost on 3 vehicles.

Chalupacabra

Get Sammy’s Food truck and jump off ramps to get airtime of 40 seconds.

Get Twisty’s Food truck and drift for 180 seconds using it.

Ram in side of 50 vehicles using Weenie’s Food Truck.

Shady Oaks

Stand on a busy road full of traffic and Ragdoll for a total distance of 5000 meters.

Perform a Bounce Boost off 30 people.

Once your comrades or friends are down, revive them 20 times.

Bright Future

Make delivery of 60 Toxic Barrels.

Perfectly deliver 1 toxic barrel.

KAKTS Radio

Survive for 1200 seconds with a maximum wanted level. No specific type of faction is necessary.

This objective asks you to stop 20 Call-Ins.

The Big One

First objective is to find and unlock Maximilian.

Now use it to crush 50 vehicles.

Similarly, crush 30 enemy vehicles.

Laundromat

Survive consecutively for a total of 180 seconds when wanted by the Police.

Obtain a Heavyweight and destroy 50 vehicles with it.

Use a Diggum to flip over 50 vehicles.

WUZYERZ Repo

Tow any vehicle for a total distance of 3000 meters.

Use this towed object to destroy 3 vehicles of enemies.

Cutting Edge

Obtain State-of-the-art Material and use it on a weapon, vehicle, and clothing.

First Strike Dojo

Use a Flaming Punch to kill 30 enemies.

Wear a sleeveless gi and kill 30 enemies while wearing it.

Get the First Strike gi.

Let’s Pretend

Use any means to destroy 10 armored cars which is a part of Crime of Opportunity.

Stay in full flow for consecutive 300 seconds.

Clear your wanted level 30 times.

Planet Saints

Upgrade 1 vehicle and 1 clothing of your faction or crew.

Purchase 10 clothing from Planet Saints.

Castle Kraken