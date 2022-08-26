How to Do Car to Wingsuit in Saints Row

Saints Row is famous for its action-based missions but some of them are actually cool enough like the “Car to Wingsuit” challenge. This one requires you to fly using the wingsuit while riding a car. It’s a thriller, right? This article will tell you how to perform this challenge and do a car-to-wingsuit jump in Saints Row Reboot so just hop on and read below.

How to Get the Wingsuit

The mission is to jump off a car and then continue by flying in a wingsuit. You can do this anywhere by just riding a car. You should know that the wingsuit is already built within the character as soon as the game begins.

The Wingsuit can be turned on by simply pressing the X button. Do note that it only opens when you jump from a certain height or when you are going at a fast speed.

How to Do Car to Wingsuit Challenge in Saints Row

The best way to fly is by choosing a road which is less busy. For that, any road near the desert like Badlands South will suffice. Drive the car fast enough and then choose the “exit the car” button.

This way you will exit the car and will climb to the top of the car. Do note that as soon as you go on the roof of the car, the car will start to slow down as you no longer are providing acceleration to it. Therefore, as soon as you reach the top, just jump by pressing the X button.

This will cause you to fly right above the car. From here on, just glide your way through and the mission will be deemed as a success. Even if you die right after gliding, the game will consider the mission as successful. This way, you can unlock the signature ability of the car as every vehicle has a signature ability so just get on with it.