Skills are ability-enhancing mechanics in every game that adds to the fun while also making your job easier. With a bit of practice, you can master any skill and breeze your way through the story. Saints Row offer it’s players a wide variety of skills and to make it easier for you to choose we have this guide to tell you about the best skills in Saints Row

How to Unlock and Equip Skills

Skills in Saints Row Reboot are power-ups or upgrades that help you take down difficult enemies with ease. Skill can be anything from the ability to shove a grenade down an enemy’s pants to a simple Health Boost that makes you harder to kill.

Skills unlock as you gain more XP and level up. The first skill will be unlocked when you reach level 2 and from there on, you will unlock a skill every time you level up all the way up to level 20.

Equipping or checking details about a skill is as easy as touching a button right from the palm of your hand. You can equip skills from the Skills App on your phone

Although there are 19 skills in SR 2022 at a particular time, you can only equip 4. These skills are not permanent and can be swapped out to one’s liking and need. Keep trying out the different combinations and see what suits you best.

Best Skills in Saints Row

Choosing the best 4 skills out of 19 available in SR Reboot is not an easy thing to do that is why we have put together a list of best skills to help you make the decision easily.

Pineapple Express

This is the first skill that you will unlock when you reach level 2 in SR Reboot and regardless of how early in the game you unlock this skill, it is still one of the most useful and fun skills to use once you get the hang of it.

Pineapple Express allows you to shove a grenade down an enemy’s pants that will guarantee a kill but if you want to cause more damage then you can just pick up that opponent and chuck him towards the group of enemies you are facing.

Shoving a grenade is one thing but picking up the opponent and tossing him towards the others is something that will take some practice as you have to nail the timing if you want to get it right and not kill yourself.

Frag Out

If you are frequently taking fights and enemies which you probably will since you are playing an action game that involves lots of crime, then this skill is a must-have for you. It will be unlocked at level 7.

On the surface, this might look like a simple grenade toss but sometimes it’s the simplest things that make the most impact. This skill will allow you to toss a grenade toward an enemy that will detonate after a few seconds

This skill is useful for taking down enemy vehicles and also enemies behind cover, where your bullets won’t reach. You can use Frag Out or you can also swap it for Proximity Mine if you are more into traps and sneaky stuff.

Tough Mother

This skill is unlocked at level 6 and is a must-have if you want to not die quickly during tougher fights. This skill will allow you to gain a temporary health boost that will make you much harder to kill.

You will be able to take tons of damage that would otherwise kill you and this way you can stay in a fight longer and you don’t have to take cover as often to heal your wound, saving you some time.

This skill can be paired with other skills such as Quick Draw and D4th Blossom.

Quick Draw

Quick Draw is undoubtedly one of the coolest skills in the game and also one of the most useful. This gives a wild west kind of vibe with the classic revolver shootouts.

Quick Draw is unlocked at level 18, and it allows you to equip a powerful revolver and when you shoot it quickly, it will insta-lock on up to 4 different enemies in front of you, killing them immediately.

If you are faced with a group of enemies then this ability is particularly useful for quickly taking down the enemies and making the job as easy as shooting a fish in a barrel.