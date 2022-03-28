Rune Factory 5 Mining Locations Guide

One of the core aspects of Rune Factory 5 is Mining, which is necessary to do on your journey. This guide will go over the Mining Locations in Rune Factory 5 and discuss what type of ores you can collect in this game.

Where to Find Ore Materials in Rune Factory 5

To craft certain items, you need to mine for ore materials scattered all over the map. These are found in dungeons, farms, caves, and more. There are a total of NINE ores in Rune Factory 5. These are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Iron

Aquamarine

Amethyst

Emerald

Sapphire

Ruby

To mine for these resources, you need to get a Hammer or craft a better hammer. The better the hammer is, the easier it will be for you to smash the rocks and get more than usual materials.

Also, you can make the search for these materials much easier with Fast Travel. Open the map and fast travel to the locations we have provided for each material. Below are the farming locations for each of the Ores:

Rune Factory 5 Bronze Mining Locations

Bronze is one of the most common Ores in the game and is found in the following locations:

Kelve Lava Cave – 1F

Kelve Lava Cave – 2F

Atohl’s End – 1F

Bandit King’s Old Base – 1F

Bandit King’s Old Base – 2F

Cloudheim – 1F

Rune Factory 5 Silver Mining Locations

Another common ore is Silver which you can use to craft armor, weapons, recipes, and more. This is most commonly found in the following locations:

Atohl’s End

Everlasting Darkness

Cloudheim – 1F

Kelve Lava Caves

Gadeus Grasslands

Rune Factory 5 Gold Mining Locations

The Gold Ores are common in the locations listed below. Make sure you get a better hammer to get more materials from the ores.

Cloudheim – 1F

Cloudheim – 2F

Atohl’s End

Everlasting Darkness – 1F

Meline Crystal Caverns

Rune Factory 5 Iron Mining Locations

Iron is another common ore that is found all around the world. You will also find Iron Ores on your own Farm.

Where to Find Special Rarity Ores

The last five Ores, Aquamarine, Amethyst, Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby, are special ores that are much rarer to find than the other common ores.

These are found in the same location as the other common ores like Bronze, e.t.c, but you will have to search the locations to find these ores.

Amethyst Ore is found in Whispering Woods, Phoros Woodlands, and Thundering Wastes. You will also be able to find Sapphire Ores in Thundering Wastes. Aquamarine Ores will drop Water Crystals, Amethyst Ore will drop Earth Crystals, and Emerald Ore will drop Wind Crystals.

Other than that, you will need a better hammer to destroy the stones of these Special Rarity Ores.