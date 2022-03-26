Rune Factory 5 is a role-playing simulation game where you can go through all phases of life. This guide will teach you how to have Children in Rune Factory 5. Interesting, right? So, let’s dive right into it.

How to Have Children in Rune Factory 5

To have children in Rune Factory 5, the first thing you need to do is get married. It doesn’t matter if you are a husband or wife because the process is the same, and there are no limitations. The same goes for same-sex marriages.

Consent

After you are married, you need to wait at least 20 days for the option to pop up on the screen where your partner will ask whether you are interested in having a child.

If you tell your spouse that you are not ready, the game will ask you again next week. However, if you are interested in having children, you need to select that you are interested in moving onwards with the process.

Going to the Clinic

So two weeks later, after you tell your spouse that you are interested in having a child, a conversation will start between you and your spouse. First, your spouse will tell you that she is not feeling well, so you will go to the clinic.

Next, there will be some dialogue between the doctor and your spouse that she is not sick but pregnant.

Gender Selection

There will be a dialogue between you and your partner that either you want a boy or a girl in the next scene. There will be three options for you to choose from a boy, girl, or either way. If you choose either way, then it’s going to be random.

Personality Selection

There will be three personality types for the boy: Charming, Active, and Quiet. The personality types for the girl will be Energetic, Mature, and Quiet. Depending on the type of personality that you choose, the child’s appearance is going to be different.

Giving Birth

So three weeks later, when you talk to your spouse, she will say that she is not feeling well, and you will take her to the clinic, and there she will give birth to a baby. One thing to remind here is that the hair color of the first child will match the main character

Picking a Name

The next step is going to be picking a name. Again, there will be some default names for you to choose from based on the personality you selected for your child.

In this game, the child’s age will never go further than 5. So once you choose a name for them and then go to sleep, five years will have passed when you see the calendar.

Second Child

You can have more than one baby in this game, but for you to do that, you need to wait at least 1 year after the birth of your first child. After that, the procedure for having another child is the same as the first one.

You will have a chat with your partner if you want to expand your family. If she says yes, then the rest is the same as above. Note that the second time you have a child in the game, it will be twins. So in Rune Factory 5, you can have a total of 3 children.

Same-Sex Marriage

If you want to have children in a same-sex marriage, everything is exactly the same initially, but after that, they will go to the clinic and the couple will chat with the nurse about how they can have a child.

So the nurse replies that you need to make a wish to be Big Tree. Big Tree has some magical powers. After three weeks, an option will appear to select your child’s gender and personality. Then after three more weeks, the couple will go to the Tree and have their first child there.