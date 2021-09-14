Firesprite’s Rumored Horizon VR Game Might Be Alive

That rumored Horizon VR game is still alive and kicking, at least in the shape of more rumors.

Speaking during a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal “Nick Baker” Nick stated (via GamingBolt) that developer Firesprite is still working on a new Horizon VR game and which will release for the upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR headset on PlayStation 5.

In addition, as far as his trusted sources go, neither Horizon Zero Dawn nor Horizon Forbidden West will receive a full-blown virtual reality release. Firesprite will instead push a spin-off which takes place in the same Horizon universe but allows players to experience that richness in virtual reality.

The only thing his sources did not relay is if the rumored Horizon VR game will be “a full-blown game like Half-Life: Alyx or an experience like Batman: Arkham.”

It was shortly after the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PlayStation 4 when rumors began circulating that a virtual reality spin-off within the same universe was something Sony Interactive Entertainment was greatly interested in.

Firesprite was believed to be helming that project since it began hiring around the same time for a “VR action adventure project adapted from one of the most original and successful multimillion-selling console IP titles in the last 10 years.”

Everything obviously remains as just a rumor and fans should be careful in raising any expectations. It however has been often noted by developer Guerrilla Games that the Horizon universe holds great potential in telling so many more stories and sharing so many more experiences. If that comes in the shape of a Horizon VR game on the next-generation PlayStation VR headset, so be it.

Firesprite was just acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment as another first-party PlayStation Studio. The acquisition further fans the flames that something is definitely happening in the Horizon universe.