Resident Evil Village Sturm Boss Fight Guide

Sturm is the boss with a giant propeller for its head that you will encounter at Heisenberg’s Factory in Resident Evil Village. This simple boss can get very annoying if you don’t know what to do. The blades of the propeller deal tremendous damage and will force you to stay away.

In this RE8 Village Propeller Head Boss guide, we will tell you everything you need to know about defeating Sturm.

Stock Up On Ammo And Supplies

Before getting into a fight with Sturm in RE Village, you have to make sure you have enough ammunition and mines because you will need these a lot in the fight. Use the shotgun when it reveals its weakness since it will deal the most damage.

As the fight starts, the Sturm will charge and rush towards you. You have to use this as an opportunity to expand the fighting area. Just dodge the oncoming attacks, and the propeller boss will hit the wall.

The walls will break, enlarging the fighting area. This makes it easier to dodge Strum and hit its weak spot.

Hit the Weak Spot

The Propeller Head boss’s weak spot is the red reactor at his back. When the opportunity presents itself, you have to hit that red reactor as much as possible.

To get to it, you have to make it charge headfirst at you, then dodge his attack and attack him from the rear. Sturm will run into a wall and become stunned for a short while. This is the opportunity to attack the reactor at his back.

Hit that reactor repeatedly. Be cautious, as this will heat it up (more on that later). To deal some extra damage, you can use mines as well. You have to lay mines around the area, make Sturm run into them, and then detonate the bombs.

Overheat Strum

Once you successfully make a few hits at the reactor, the boss will overheat, and it will catch fire. Sturm now gains access to a deadly streak of fire, which he throws at you. It will be telegraphed by noise, so make sure you familiarize yourself with it and run!

Sturm will not be stunned in this overheated form when he hits a wall after the charge. So, you’ll have to perform a few consecutive dodges to ensure you don’t become mince meat.

Keep moving

To succeed against Sturm, you need to keep moving and fast. If you stick around one area for long, the propellerhead will catch up to you and ruin your day in RE8 Village. So, keep mobile, lure the boss into stunning himself, and get a few hits at its back.

Attack Constantly

You have to keep the main focus on overheating the boss, and for this purpose, continuous attacking is required.

Distract The Boss

Using the Flashbang Grenade can work greatly to distract Sturm. You have to hit at the back to inflict damage, and by using this grenade, you can get a chance to attack the back by distracting the boss and by making it run into the wall.

Finish Him Off

Keep up with the overall strategy to damage the boss enough to finish Sturm off in Resident Evil Village. He will go out in an explosive inferno and explode. You should avoid getting caught in this explosion since it will damage you.

Recommended Weapons to use against Propellerhead

Here are some recommended weapons that you can equip before stepping into the battle with Strum. These are V61 Custom and SYG-12. Both these weapons are powerful and mainly the shotgun can work while using up less ammo.

Rewards for Sturm Fight in Resident Evil Village

Now that you have successfully defeated the Propeller Boss Strum in RE 8 Village, you will be rewarded with crystal remains for defeating him. Sell them at Duke’s Shop for money.