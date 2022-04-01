Resident Evil 3’s Enhanced PS5/XSX Versions Get Rated

Resident Evil 3 appears to be all set to be the first remake in the franchise to receive its promised visual enhancements on current-generation consoles.

Earlier today, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) rating board updated its Resident Evil 3 listing to include native versions of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The updated listing also mentions a release on April 1—today—but which is likely just a placeholder. The sudden listing by PEGI, however, does make it likely that developer-publisher Capcom will be making an announcement soon.

Capcom confirmed a month back that both of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes as well as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles and PC later in 2022.

The current-generation versions will bring “cutting-edge features including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio to enhance the immersion of the award-winning experiences”. The enhanced versions will furthermore support DualSense to incorporate haptic feedback and adaptative triggers on PlayStation 5.

All three games will be free for existing owners. PlayStation 4 owners will be upgraded with a free PlayStation 5 copy and the same with Xbox One and Xbox Series. PC owners on the other hand will receive a free patch to get access to all of the new visual enhancements.

Capcom never confirmed which of the three games will be released first. Going with the rating board though, Resident Evil 3 will be the first to take the jump that could happen in the coming weeks at the earliest.

Resident Evil 3 had sold 4.6 million copies by November 2021. The remake was hailed for its narrative, atmosphere, and graphics. Capcom retained most of the original premise but rearranged several portions for a better-flowing storyline. Some of the original gameplay mechanics were tweaked as well to give players the ability to dodge attacks and run faster.