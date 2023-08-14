What Is The Trait Point Cap In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, trait points are a resource for leveling up your character builds and making them better. The game lets you equip various acquired accessories, armaments, armors, etc. But these traits points are what define your character and there’s a cap to them in Remnant 2.

You can get these trait points in various ways. You can defeat bosses, pick up skill books, and do more to earn trait points. However, there is a limit to how many trait points you can get in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Trait Point Cap Explained

When you start the game, you’ll get 85 trait points in Remnant 2. Five you’ll get spontaneously without any effort.

Additionally, 20 of the remaining 80 will be assigned to the traits of your current Archetype. 10 will be assigned to the main Archetype while the other 10 are reserved for the secondary Archetype. You’re now left with 60 which is the trait points cap in Remnant 2.

You will not be able to get any trait points after this level and you’ll likely have to reset them and reallocate if you want to level any other traints. Moreoever, every Trait in an Archetype can only be maxed out up to level 10.

How to Reset Trait Points in Remnant 2

Resetting Trait Points can be done by purchasing and crafting a special item called Orb of Undoing. You have to go to meet an NPC Wallace, at his hut in Ward 13 to obtain this item. As soon as the orb is consumed, your previously spent trait points will be given back and the cap will be reset.

One thing to note here is that you cannot reset a particular number of trait points. You can only reset them all and will have to invest them again. So be aware of the limitations.