How To Trade Amulets In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 packs in a host of unique multiplayer features in the game where you can play alongside your friends. There are tons of features you can enjoy as you adventure through the procedurally generated game worlds. Most co-op games allow players to interact in the game and even trade items. This raises the question can you trade with other players? There is a possibility to do so but you’ll need Trade Amulets in Remnant 2.

Amulets are items in the game that give special buffs. Certain amulets can be traded between players known as Trade Amulets. You can equip and use them yourself but also give them to your friends and vice versa. The process of trading these is a bit complicated so it is important to properly understand it first.

What are Trade Amulets in Remnant 2?

Trade Amulets in Remnant 2 are special items in the game that can be exchanged between players. You can either trade an Amulet for another item or you can trade it for currency. This allows you to get certain buffs and benefits without grinding for the item that provides them..

How to Trade in Remnant 2

You need to complete a few fundamental tasks before you can begin trading amulets in Remnant 2. Firstly, you’ll need to acquire the actual Amulets to trade. Then, seek out a trader NPC. They will usually approach you to trade when you find them. Then find the player with whom you wish to trade and get them to come to the NPC.

Finally, initiate the trading process which involves selling your item to a merchant. The player who wants to trade with you buys the item from the merchant while leaving his item at the merchant.

Step 1: Find Amulets

You first need to acquire the amulets to trade in Remnant 2. There are many places you can find them such as chests and even out in the world as loot. Due to the procedurally generated nature of the game, you may not get your desired Amulet straight away. So you can always reroll and try again.

Step 2: Invite the trading player

This step is fairly straightforward and simply involves you inviting your friend or whomever you wish to trade with to your party. Both of you need to be in the same session and ideally in the same area.

Step 3: Interact with an NPC Merchant

The next step involves finding a Merchant with whom to trade. There are several merchants in Remnant 2. But the easiest ones to find will be in Ward 13.

Step 4: Initiate the Trade

For this step, it is important to know what your amulet is worth. Always trade the item with a price that reflects its value. Late-game amulets in Remnant 2 will be worth more in trade. While early-game amulets will be worth less.

Once you’ve determined the right value for the amulet, go ahead and set the price and sell it to the Merchant. You also need to factor in that the other player will be buying this amulet from the merchant so set a fair price.

Step 5: Let the other player buy

Now that you’ve sold the amulet to the NPC, it becomes visible in their inventory. The player you are trading with can now simply buy the amulet at whatever price you set. In return, they’ll sell their trade amulet to the NPC and you can buy that from the merchant in return. That way, both of you will have traded amulets in Remnant 2.