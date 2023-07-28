Remnant 2 Stats And What They Do

Remnant 2 features gameplay mechanics that are difficult to master. These mechanics often become quite confusing, especially later on in the game, when you are trying to make builds with your classes. One such factor that plays an important role in all of this is character Stats.

Each character in Remnant 2 starts off with a specific set of Stats. These are attributes that determine the character’s overall performance on the battlefield.

As you progress through the game, you will be expected to put points in a few of these stats to upgrade them. However, you must first understand what the Stats in Remnant 2 are and do.

Remnant 2 Stats Explained

The Remnant 2 Stats are your character’s potential in different areas of expertise. These are divided into three major categories. They are categorized by the type of effect that they act on. These range from offensive, to defensive to physical.

Although they may be a lot in number, even after they are divided into three categories, they are very simple to understand. Because their effect is very straightforward. Let us explain all of the Stats in Remnant 2 and what they do.

Physical Stats

Health (HP): This is your overall Health pool in terms of Hitpoints

HP/s: This is the rate at which you recover Health after taking damage

Health Regeneration Effectiveness: This determines the extent/potency of a particular item relating to HP/s

Stamina (SP): This is your character's overall Stamina

SP/s: This is the rate at which your character recovers Stamina after it has been used up

Offensive Stats

Long Gun Damage: Specifies the overall damage output of Long Guns

Hand Gun Damage: Specifies the overall damage output of Hand Guns

Melee Weapon Damage: Specifies the overall damage output of Melee Weapons

Critical Hit Damage: Specifies the overall damage output of your Critical hits

Critical Hit Chance: This is an estimate of your chances to land a Critical hit on an enemy

Defensive Stats:

Armor: This is the sum of the defensive armor stat of your overall equipment. If you have a lot of armor, you will likewise receive less damage. However, your defense increases non-linearly with increasing amounts of armor

Power Level: This is a determination of your character's strength

Item Level: This is a determination of your item's strength

This is a determination of your item’s strength Archetype Level

Status Ailments

Another important factor to keep in mind whenever discussing Stats in Remnant 2 is Status Ailments. Status Ailments are a type of debuff that you can inflict your enemies with, and vice versa.

Examples of these include Bleed, Curse, Burning, Corroded, etc.

Your character has a stat for Status Ailment in the form of a number. A higher number means that you are less likely to be inflicted with a status ailment or suffer from it for a shorter duration.

If you’re low on this stat, you can always use certain items that grant you resistance against a particular status ailment.