How To Solve The Postulant’s Parlor Chess Puzzle In Remnant 2

When exploring different sections in Remnant 2, you will come across certain puzzles to solve. These puzzles can either be easily completed or can cause hurdles for you.

As you enter the section of Postulants Parlor, you will soon have a chance to take part in the completion of a chess game puzzle in Remnant 2. This puzzle is key to the Royal Hunting Bow locked behind the area.

The Royal Hunting bow is one of the lightweight weapons you can acquire in Remnant 2. It provides maximum accuracy, and a good amount of damage, and is best used at medium range against enemies.

Today we will be showing you how you can solve the Postulants Parlor puzzle and acquire the Royal Hunting Bow in Remnant 2.

The Postulant’s Parlor Chess puzzle solution in Remnant 2

As you make your way to the Postuklant’s Parlor section of Losomn, you must head past a few doorways and enemies to reach a silent statue sitting on the stage at the central part of the area.

The statue is looking directly at the chess board in front indicating that you must solve the puzzle to unlock the door located at the back which contains the Royal Hunting Bow.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Approach the statue and start playing the game. During the Postulants Parlor game, you must align the three pieces on the board in a row.

As you start the chess puzzle in Remnant 2, keep in mind that the game is random and depends solely upon the choices you make. However, there is a trick that you can use.

Simply, move the central piece to the top. Follow it up by placing the bottom piece to the left. Furthermore, place the same piece upwards, and lastly, drag the upper piece below to align all three pieces in a row and thus, solving the Postulants Parlor Puzzle in Remnant 2.

As you solve the puzzle, the door behind the statue unlocks to reveal the Royal Hunting Bow inside the room. Reach the room and interact with the Bow to collect it and add it to your inventory.