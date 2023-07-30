How Do You Clap/Emote In Remnant 2

Remnant 2 will have your combat itch satisfied as you take out hordes of enemies and bosses throughout the game. You’ll be playing solo or co-op with your parties. In some situations, it becomes necessary to communicate with your teammates which you can do easily with emotes in Remnant 2.

The game features a variety of different emotes that allow you to express yourself via gestures. These emotes are a good way to laugh with your teammates or celebrate the death of a really annoying foe. Here’s how you can do it.

How do you Clap/Emote in Remnant 2

The method of selecting and doing emotes may vary according to the device or console by which you are playing the game.  

For Using Emotes on a PC 

  • Press and Hold the G button on your keyboard 
  • Select either Emotes 1 or Emotes 2 
  • Click on the Emote you wish to perform 

For Using Emotes on Xbox 

  • Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller 
  • Use RB to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2 
  • Press RB on the emote you want to perform 

Emotes on PlayStation 

  • Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller 
  • Use R1 to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2 
  • Press R1 on the emote you want to perform 

All Emotes in Remnant 2 

Remnant 2 features a total of 13 emotes to communicate with your teammates via gestures. You’ll also have 5 Voice lines to use as well.

Emotes 1 

  • Yes 
  • This Way 
  • No 
  • Clap 
  • Wave 
  • Laugh 
  • Cheer 
  • Beckon 

Emotes 2 

  • Praise The Gun 
  • Fail 
  • High Five 
  • Confused 
  • Exhausted 

Voice Lines 

  • World Stone 
  • Follow Me 
  • Assistance 
  • Hand Gun Ammo 
  • Long Gun Ammo 

