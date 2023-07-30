Remnant 2 will have your combat itch satisfied as you take out hordes of enemies and bosses throughout the game. You’ll be playing solo or co-op with your parties. In some situations, it becomes necessary to communicate with your teammates which you can do easily with emotes in Remnant 2.
The game features a variety of different emotes that allow you to express yourself via gestures. These emotes are a good way to laugh with your teammates or celebrate the death of a really annoying foe. Here’s how you can do it.
How do you Clap/Emote in Remnant 2
The method of selecting and doing emotes may vary according to the device or console by which you are playing the game.
For Using Emotes on a PC
- Press and Hold the G button on your keyboard
- Select either Emotes 1 or Emotes 2
- Click on the Emote you wish to perform
For Using Emotes on Xbox
- Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller
- Use RB to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2
- Press RB on the emote you want to perform
Emotes on PlayStation
- Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller
- Use R1 to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2
- Press R1 on the emote you want to perform
All Emotes in Remnant 2
Remnant 2 features a total of 13 emotes to communicate with your teammates via gestures. You’ll also have 5 Voice lines to use as well.
Emotes 1
- Yes
- This Way
- No
- Clap
- Wave
- Laugh
- Cheer
- Beckon
Emotes 2
- Praise The Gun
- Fail
- High Five
- Confused
- Exhausted
Voice Lines
- World Stone
- Follow Me
- Assistance
- Hand Gun Ammo
- Long Gun Ammo