Remnant 2 will have your combat itch satisfied as you take out hordes of enemies and bosses throughout the game. You’ll be playing solo or co-op with your parties. In some situations, it becomes necessary to communicate with your teammates which you can do easily with emotes in Remnant 2.

The game features a variety of different emotes that allow you to express yourself via gestures. These emotes are a good way to laugh with your teammates or celebrate the death of a really annoying foe. Here’s how you can do it.

How do you Clap/Emote in Remnant 2

The method of selecting and doing emotes may vary according to the device or console by which you are playing the game.

For Using Emotes on a PC

Press and Hold the G button on your keyboard

button on your keyboard Select either Emotes 1 or Emotes 2

or Click on the Emote you wish to perform

For Using Emotes on Xbox

Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller

button on your controller Use RB to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2

to select or Press RB on the emote you want to perform

Emotes on PlayStation

Press and Hold the D-pad down button on your controller

button on your controller Use R1 to select Emotes 1 or Emotes 2

to select or Press R1 on the emote you want to perform

All Emotes in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 features a total of 13 emotes to communicate with your teammates via gestures. You’ll also have 5 Voice lines to use as well.

Emotes 1

Yes

This Way

No

Clap

Wave

Laugh

Cheer

Beckon

Emotes 2

Praise The Gun

Fail

High Five

Confused

Exhausted

Voice Lines