Remnant 2 Best Graphics Settings For Max FPS 

Frames per second (FPS) is a crucial factor in gaming, as it has a direct impact on the smoothness and quality of the gameplay. As a recently released ARPG, Remnant 2’s PC performance has been reported to be underwhelming, to say the least. Even those with the latest hardware aren’t able to hit Max FPS.

To aid you in that regard, we have In this guide, you will find the best PC configuration and game graphics settings for boosting your FPS in Remnant 2.

How to increase FPS in Remnant 2

Before we get to increase your FPS in Remnant 2, it is important to know which factors may be hindering your performance. The potential reasons for your PC to get low frame rates can be any/ all of the following.

You have a weak PC for the game requirements.

You’ve got obsolete GPU drivers.

Unnecessary apps are running in the background.

Demanding in-game graphic settings.

You can employ the following solutions and best Graphics settings for getting Max FPS possible in Remnant 2.

1. Lower the in-game Graphics Settings

The most efficient solution for getting the Max FPS in Remnant 2 is to lower the graphics setting in your game. This includes

Switching Shadows to low: Shadows cost considerable processing power, so disabling them directly translates to higher fps gain.

to low: Shadows cost considerable processing power, so disabling them directly translates to higher fps gain. Switching Post Processing to low: Each post-processing effect comes with its own computational cost, so disabling it can also enhance fps.

Disabling Motion Blur: By disabling this effect, you can reduce the amount of processing power required to render images, resulting in higher FPS.

By disabling this effect, you can reduce the amount of processing power required to render images, resulting in higher FPS. Lowering your monitor’s resolution: Going from 1440p to 1080p will always provide some relief in terms of fps.

Sometimes, the main cause of the fps drop while playing Remnant 2 is that your GPU drivers are outdated. As such, they are unable to keep up with the new mechanics of the game. Updating them can significantly improve the frames and solve this issue.

3. Turn on Upscaling

Remnant 2 is a modern-era shooter RPG that is developed by keeping upscaling in consideration. Due to that reason, you have to enable upscaling technologies like FRS and DLSS to get the most out of this game. You have to ensure that your graphics card can handle it of course.

4. Make sure there are no programs running in the background

Many players love to stream or record while playing their favorite titles using other apps and programs. In most cases, it works well with most games. However, playing Remnant 2 simultaneously with other programs running in the background causes it to stutter and lose FPS. Irrespective of your hardware, you may end up suffering performance issues.

So, you need to close your web browser, unnecessary software, and other background programs. This will free up RAM and processing power that will allow you to reach max FPS in Remnant 2.

5. Restart Your PC during a Huge Stutter

If you were getting smooth performance but then experience sudden fps drops, the best solution is to restart your PC. This works pretty well for almost all games out there. And there’s a good chance that it can work well for Remnant 2 as well.