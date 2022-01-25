Remastered Gears Of War Collection Rumored For Steam

Microsoft could possibly be working on a remastered Gears of War collection for Steam in the same vein as Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

During a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, co-founder and co-host Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that another major Xbox franchise is being given the Halo: The Master Chief Collection treatment. He also noted that while there are no timelines, a release could probably take place somewhere next year.

“There is another Microsoft franchise that will be getting the [Halo:] Master Chief Collection treatment,” said Shpeshal Nick without going into any more details. “That is possibly the best way to describe it.”

There is currently no word on which Xbox franchise Microsoft has chosen to give the said Master Chief-style treatment. The franchise is however assumed to be either Gears of War or Fable with a lot of nods at the former, particularly after the obvious tease by The Verge editor Tom Warren.

the gears are really turning on this rumor — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 24, 2022

The first Gears of War made its debut on Xbox 360 and PC back in 2006. The following two sequels were however kept exclusive to Xbox 360. Gears of War 4, the first installment in the franchise to not be developed by Epic Games, did release for PC but through the Windows 10 Store.

It hence gives Microsoft an opportunity to enhance all of those installments and compile them into a remastered Gears of War collection for not only its Xbox consoles but also Steam as well as other digital marketplaces on PC. Such a bundle would also allow players to play through the games in chronological order, which would be a gift for current-day Gears fans who have missed out on any of the installments.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundles six games from the franchise and though there were some issues at release, the collection has since then been greatly improved to garner a highly positive review rating on Steam. Microsoft would have learned a lot from that collection, which would translate into a remastered Gears of War collection provided that rumors hold true.