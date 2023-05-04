Redfall Co-Op, Cross-Play, And Cross-Save Explained

Redfall has managed to pack some exciting along with some traditional true-to-genre mechanics. Being a 2023 game, it has to live up to modern-day expectations if it wants to stand next to other named giants in the market.

With more and more games adding the ability to play across different platforms and carrying your progress over to any platform you want, still, there are some games, that refuse to bend the knee. In this guide, we will look if Redfall supports cross-play and cross-progression while also discussing how co-op progression works.

Does Redfall have Cross-Play?

Yes, Redfall supports cross-play. The PC vs console war has been in some way put to rest with the arrival of Cross-Play in the latest games. If you are not familiar with the concept then the jist of it is that cross-play allows players from different platforms to play together.

Arkane Studios have paid heed to the players and had hinted from the early days of development of Redfall that the game will support cross-play. As you can imagine in 2023, cross-play has started to become a bit of a norm for every co-op game so it was only wise that Redfall also supported cross-play.

Since Redfall was also going to be released for Xbox Game Pass, the decision to add the feature did help boost sales.

How to enable Cross-Play in Redfall

Redfall is available on Xbox Series X | S and PC (Steam, Epic Games, Microsoft Store). You can either play solo or in a party of up to 4 people. If your friends are playing on a different platform then all you need to do is to follow the steps below:

Create a Bethesda.net account if you don’t have one. Launch the game and from the main menu login to your account. Now you can invite your friends from any platform, as long as they have their accounts logged in as well.

Does Redfall have Cross-Save?

No, Redfall doesn’t have Cross-Save. You cannot have everything and this proves true yet another time because where Redfall does offer support for cross-play, it lacks the luxury of cross-save.

You are out of luck if you own the game on Xbox and want to carry your progress to PC because the baggage of progress will be left behind as the game falls short when it comes to cross-save.

If you are planning to play the game for an extended period of time then it is suggested that you get comfortable with one platform because the progress is not going anywhere else with you.

Redfall Co-Op progression explained

Game Studios sometimes really can’t really figure out what they want to do with a certain aspect of the game. In that case, one could say that they take a shot in the dark and see where it lands. Same can be considered true when it came to Arkane Studios and the fable of Co-Op Progress in Redfall.

There is something about Co-Op Progress in Redfall that doesn’t sit right. Before moving on any further let’s explain, how it actually works. Progression works just fine when you are playing solo or playing the whole game with the same party of friends.

The real problem arises when you try to mix and match it. While Hero Level, skills, Grave Locks, weapons, ammo, and gear are saved just fine but mission progress only saves for the host of the party.

The rest of the people, if they try to play solo, will not have to start the story from scratch or from the last point they played solo. Arkane mentions in their game that, “Mission advancement only saved for the host because some missions are optional or non-sequential”.

While it might seem annoying but if you want to play Redfall, you will have to make peace with it.