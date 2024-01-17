Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Characters Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 special character encounters seem random. However, these random encounters are triggered at a specific time and location. Each of the special characters is unique; they can be campaigners, ranters, or ravers in RDR2.

This guide delivers complete information on where you will find these special characters in the game.

Agnes Dowd

You will encounter Agnes in Chapter 2 between 9 pm and 3 am in the Bayou swamp. There are a total of six encounters with Agnes Dowd in RDR2. In some encounters, Agnes is visible and invisible in others. You need to keep a 48-hour gap between each encounter, and she won’t appear in the same location twice. Her encounters will remain inside the Bayou swamp.

Anders Helgerson

Anders Helgerson is one of the special characters that appears in chapter 2 between 8 am and 6 pm in Saint-Denis in RDR2. He will hand Arthur Morgan a pamphlet if you interact with him. You will find him inside the town.

Armadillo Town Crier

This character becomes available after Epilogue 1, between 8 am and 7 pm, in the Town of Armadillo. He can be found at one of two spots in the town. This character will warn Arthur Morgan about the cholera outbreak in the town.

Blind Man Cassidy

This man will be in chapter 2, and you don’t need to follow any specific time to encounter him. There are 18 possible encounters before Chapter 6 ends. Also, you need to wait 3 in-game days before you interact with him again. You can encounter him in Blackwater, Annesberg, Cumberland, and Tumbleweed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cave Hermit

This is one of the special characters that also becomes available in Chapter 2 in RDR2 in the Dark Cave, located West of the Hanging Dog Ranch at the edge of the map. There are five possible encounters and players have to wait 3 in-game days before a new encounter.

Chelonian Master

You will encounter Chelonian Master once you complete the second Epilogue. He is the leader of the cult that worships turtles. You will find him attempting to jump from a cliff with his followers.

Captian Russell

Captian Russell will be in chapter 2 and you will have a total of 3 encounters with this forgetful character. You will have to wait three in-game days before a new encounter. You will encounter Captain Russell directly below the “V” of the New Hanover when you look at the map.

Constipated Man

Once you complete the “Polite Society, Valentine Style” in Chapter 2, you will get to encounter the Constipated Man. He can be heard struggling inside the room 2A in Valentine’s Hotel.

Dorothea

Dorothea appears in Chapter 2 and onwards between 8 am and 6 PM in the town of Saint-Denis. She will be seen trying to convince that women should be given the right to vote. After your first encounter with her, you will have to wait at least 1 in-game day.

Dr. Macintosh

You will encounter another of the special characters Dr. Macintosh twice in Chapter 2 in RDR2. He is first seen sharing his theories in Annesburg. If you accept his book and come back after three in-game days, you will meet him again.

Eugenics Proponent

Eugenics Proponent will appear in Chapter 2 between 8 am and 6 pm in Saint-Denis. He will be standing at a street corner, and in the first encounter, you will accept a pamphlet from him. After that, every time he sees you, he will run away. Each encounter takes place after one in-game day.

Giant

This special character is unlocked in Chapter 2 between 8 am and 8 pm to the North of O’Creagh’s Run. But before that, you need to study at least 30 animal species and go to the West shore of the river directly east of the Wapiti Indian Reservation on a clear day. If the weather changes, you won’t encounter him.

As you get to the river, you will notice an unusual flock of birds. Follow the flock on horseback and you will reach his den. There are two possible encounters and each takes place with a 3 in-game days gap.

Hermit

Hermit comes as you reach chapter 2 and onwards. The Hermit lives in a cabin located North of Annesburg. He will shoot to kill you if he sees you trespassing.

Homeless Vet Mickey

The Homeless Vet Mickey unlocks as you reach Chapter 2 in Valentine and asks for money. There are six possible encounters each after 3 in-game days. However, a 7th encounter will unlock from Epilogue 1.

Joe Butler

Joe Butler can be encountered in Chapter 2, begging outside a general store in Rhodes. He is a one-legged former Confederate soldier. There are initially three encounters with Joe Butler with each having a 3 in-game days gap. However, a 4th encounter will unlock after Epilogue 1.

Jon

Jon is a Frontiersman at the Smithfields Saloon in Valentine. You meet him as you get to chapter 2 between 12 pm and 6 am. He will be ranting in the saloon. If you listen to him and stay close, he will attack you eventually.

Lillian Powell

You encounter Lillian Powell in Chapter 2 and onwards between 9 am and 9 pm in Saint-Denis. Lillian Powell is a drunken and elderly writer talking about life in Saint-Denis Saloon. There are four encounters with each having 3 days in-game gap.

Mad Preacher

Mad Preacher’s special characters encounter unlocks after you get to Chapter 2 in RDR2 at three different rivers and each time he appears after 3 in-game days gap.

The first meeting with the Mad Preacher will be at the river to the Southwest of Strawberry. The second potential meeting with Mad Preacher will be at the river located West of Annesberg. The third meeting with him will be at the river located West of Valentine. A fourth encounter unlocks after the Epilogue at the river to the Southwest of Tumbleweed.

Nicholas Timmins

Nicholas Timmins comes in Chapter 2 between 8 am and 8 pm in the town of Strawberry. You will find him welcoming people in the town of Strawberry. Speak to him once his speech is done. You will get to talk to him three times and each time you will have to wait 2 in-game days.

Poor Joe

Poor Joe unlocks in chapter 2, in a tree North of Annesburg. You will have three encounters with him with each having a 3 day in-game waiting time. The final encounter unlocks from Epilogue 1 and onwards.

Reverend

Once you get to Chapter 2, you meet Reverend on a roadside in the town of Strawberry between 8 am and 7 pm. Once you meet him the first time, you will have to come back after 24 hours for the next encounter. Also, the choices you make in the first encounter will affect the second one.

Robot

The encounter with Robot unlocks after you complete the mission “A Bright Bouncing Boy- II”. You will find him on a mountain close to the Colter directly above the “A” of the Ambarin when you see the map.

If you are still not sure how to find him, then the lantern acquired by completing the mission will guide you to him. The lantern will start to glow orange when you start moving in the direction of the Robot.

Sonny

The encounter with Sonny unlocks in chapter 2 in the Bayou Nwa in a cabin Southeast of Lakay. Don’t go inside his cabin as he will trap you for loot. But if you plan to take revenge, then it will be profitable. Also, there will be multiple collectibles inside the cabin.

Soothsayer

Get to Chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2 and encounter the elderly blind woman, Soothsayer between the Bayou and Bluewater Marsh. There are a total of 15 meetings with her but, you will have to wait 3 in-game days before another encounter. She changes her position every time but remains between the Bayou and Bluewater Marsh.

Sun Worshiper

Sun Worshiper can be found at various locations in New Austin after Epilogue 1 and about 12 times. After each encounter, you need to wait 3 in-game days for the next one. The first 3 encounters will take place in Hennigan’s Stead, one at Cholla Springs, then 5 in Rio Bravo, 1 in Gatooth Ridge, and the last 2 in Rio Bravo again.

Thomas Downes

Encounter with Thomas Downes becomes available between the start of Chapter 2 and “Sodom? Back To Gamorrah” in Chapter 3 directly opposite to Valentine Stable. A total of two encounters will take place with Thomas Downes. The first one will take place before “American at Rest” and the second one after this mission is complete.

Timothy Donahue

This is another of the special characters encounter that is unlocked in Chapter 2 in RDR2. Timothy Donahue is selling a book called “Get Rich Quick” near the barber in Saint-Denis. If you purchase the book and come back after 2 in-game days, you can ask for a refund. This triggers a chase sequence. Chase him down and get the refund yourself.

Tumbleweed Sheriff

As the name suggests, this guy is the Sheriff of the town of Tumbleweed and he is an unforgiving person and proclaims authority on anyone who enters his town. There are three possible encounters and you have to wait at least 1 in-game day before the next one.