Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Characters Guide – Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners are special characters that are difficult to track down and pop up seemingly at random. RDR2 special characters have specific requirements like time of day and locations.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners

RDR 2 special character encounters seem like random, however, they are hardly that. These random encounters are triggered at a very specific time and location in Red Dead Redemption 2. Each character has a unique personality. Some are campaigners, other are ranters, while some of them are ravers.

Interacting with Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners could lead to multiple interactions and background story of the World around you. Your attitude towards these characters will determine their reactions the next time they see you. In our guide, we will detail where you will find these special characters in the game.

Agnes Dowd

You will encounter this character as you get to Chapter 2 between 9 pm and 3 am in the Bayou swamp. There are a total of six encounters with Agnes Dowd in RDR2.

Each encounter as one or more stages all with unique dialogues. Also, Agnes Dowd is visible in some encounter and invisible in some.

Furthermore, you need to keep a 48-hour gap between each encounter as she won’t appear earlier than that. However, she won’t appear at the previous location for the next encounter as she changes locations in the Bayou. Her encounters will remain inside Bayou swamp.

Anders Helgerson

Anders Helgerson appears once you get to chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2 between 8 am and 6 pm in Saint-Denis. He is basically a recruiter for the Chelonian cult. He will hand Arthur Morgan a pamphlet if you interact with him. You will find him inside the town.

Armadillo Town Crier

This character becomes available after the Epilogue 1 between 8 am and 7 pm in. As the name suggests, this character can be encountered in the Town of Armadillo in Red Dead Redemption 2.

He can be found at one of two spots in the town. This character will warn Arthur Morgan about the cholera outbreak in the town.

Blind Man Cassidy

This man will become available once you get to chapter 2 and you don’t need to follow any specific time to encounter him. Blind Man Cassidy tells fortunes in RDR2 for a dollar.

There are 18 possible encounters with Blind Man Cassidy in the game before Chapter 6 ends. Also, you need to wait 3 in-game days before you interact with him again. You can encounter Blind Man Cassidy in Blackwater, Annesberg, Cumberland, and Tumbleweed.

Cave Hermit

This special character also becomes available once you get to chapter 2 in RDR2 and doesn’t have any time requirement. He lives in the Dark Cave locates West of the Hanging Dog Ranch at the edge of the map.

There are five possible encounters with Cave Hermit and players have to wait 3 in-game days before they can encounter him again. Also, you need to stay with him for a long period of time even if e asks you to leave to hear all he has to say. After doing that, you will get to actually see the man.

Chelonian Master

You will encounter Chelonian Master once you complete Red Dead Redemption 2 Epilogue 2. He is the leader of the cult that worships turtles. You will find him attempting to jump from a cliff with his followers. The cliff is the same one where you rescue Jamie in “We Loved Once and True”.

Captian Russell

Captian Russell can be encountered once you get to chapter 2. Captian Russell is a Union soldier who is very forgetful. There are a total of 3 encounters with this special character.

You will have to wait three in-game days before you can encounter him again. Also, two additional encounters are unlocked from Epilogue 1 and inwards. You will encounter Captian Russell directly below the “V” of the New Hanover when you look at the map.

Constipated Man

Once you complete the “Polite Society, Valentine Style” in Red Dead Redemption 2 Chapter 2, you will get to encounter the Constipated Man. He can be heard struggling inside the room 2A in Valentine’s hotel.

Dorothea

Dorothea becomes available in Chapter 2 and onwards between 8 am and 6 PM in the town of Saint Denis. She will be seen trying to convince that women should be given the right to vote.

After your first encounter with her, you will have to wait at least 1 in-game day before you can interact with her again.

Dr Macintosh

You will encounter this character once you get to Red Dead Redemption 2 Chapter 2. Dr. Macintosh is a scientist who will be seen sharing his theories is Annesburg. There are two possible encounters with this character.

If you accept his book and come back after three in-game days, you will get to have a second conversation with him.

Eugenics Proponent

Eugenics Proponent will become availble in Red Dead Redemption 2 after you get to Chapter 2 and onwards. He will be present between 8 am and 6 pm in Saint Denis.

He will be standing at a street corner and in your first encounter, you will accept a pamphlet from him. After that, a cutscene plays. Following that every time he sees you, he will run away. Each encounter takes place after one in-game day.

Giant

This special character unlocks in Chapter 2 and onwards. Players will encounter Giant between 8 am and 8 pm to the North of O’Creagh’s Run. But before that, you need to study at least 30 animal species.

If you meet the requirements then go to the West shore of the River directly east of the Wapiti Indian Reservation on a clear day. It is important that you go there on a clear day. If the weather changes, you won’t encounter him.

As you get to the river you will notice an unusual flock of birds. Follow the flock on horseback and you will reach his den. There are two possible encounters and each take place with a 3 in-game days gap.

Hermit

Hermit becomes available as you reach chapter 2 and onwards. The Hermit lives in a cabin located North of Annesburg. He will shoot to kill if he sees you trespassing.

If you decide to kill him you can loot his house for collectibles including a secret treasure map. He also has a rare shotgun in his house too.

Homeless Vet Mickey

The encounter with Homeless Vet Mickey unlocks as you reach Chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2. He can be encountered in Valentine and asks for money.

He can be encountered in one of two spots in Valentine. There are six possible encounters each after 3 in-game days. However, a 7th encounter will unlock from Epilogue 1.

Joe Butler

Joe Butler can be encountered once you reach chapter 2 and onwards. He can be found begging outside a general store in Rhodes. He is a one-legged former Confederate soldier.

There are initially three encounters with Joe Butler with each having a 3 in-game days gap. However, a 4th encounter will unlock after Epilogue 1.

Jon

Jon is a Frontiersman at the Smithfields Saloon in Valentine. The encounter unlocks once you get to chapter 2 between 12 pm and 6 am. He will be ranting in the saloon.

If you listen to him and stay close he will attack you eventually. If you knock him out, you will get to pick up his Classic Raccoon Mountain hat.

Lillian Powell

Encounter with Lillian Powell unlocks as you get to Chapter 2 and onwards between 9 am and 9 pm in Saint Denis. Lillian Powell is a drunken and an aging writer talking about life in Saint Denis Saloon. There are four encounters with each having 3 days in-game gap before it becomes available.

Mad Preacher

Mad Preacher’s encounter unlocks after you get to Chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2. The Mad Preacher appears at three different rivers and each time he appears after 3 in-game days gap.

The first meeting with the Mad Preacher will be at the river to the Southwest of Strawberry. The second potential meeting with Mad Preacher will be at the river located West of Annesberg. The third meeting with him will be at the river located West of Valentine.

A fourth encounter unlocks after the Epilogue. This meeting will be at the river to the Southwest of Tumbleweed.

Nicholas Timmins

Encounter with Nicholas Timmins unlocks once you get to Chapter 2. He will be availble between 8 am and 8 pm in Strawberry. Nicholas Timmins is the mayor of the town Strawberry.

You will find him welcoming people in the town of Strawberry. Speak to him once his speech is done. You will get to talk to him three times and each time you will have to wait 2 in-game days.

Poor Joe

Encounter with Poor Joe unlocks once you get to chapter 2. Poor Joe is a Hermit who lives in a tree North of the Annesburg. You will have three encounters with him with each having a 3 day in-game waiting time.

The final encounter with Poor Joe in Red Dead Redemption 2 unlocks from Epilogue 1 and onwards.

Reverend

Once you get to the Chapter 2, you will unlock the encounter with Reverend. Furthermore, he can be found on a roadside in the town of Strawberry between 8 am and 7 pm.

Furthermore, once you meet him the first time, you will have to come back after 24 hours for the next encounter. Also, the choices you make in the first encounter will affect the second one.

Robot

The encounter with Robot in Red Dead Redemption 2 unlocks after you complete the stranger mission called “A Bright Bouncing Boy- II”. You will find him on a mountain close to the Colter directly above the “A” of the Ambarin when you see the map.

If you still not sure how to find him, then the lantern acquired by completing the “A Bright Bouncing Boy- II” will guide you to him. The lantern will start to glow orange when you start moving in the direction of the Robot.

Sonny

Get to Chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the encounter with Sonny will unlock. He lives in the Bayou Nwa in a cabin Southeast of Lakay.

If you accept to go inside his cabin then you are in for a surprise and not a good one. Arthur will wake up in the wilderness with some of your money gone.

Furthermore, Arthur’s attributes cores will also be exhausted. If you plan to take revenge, then it will be profitable. Also, there will be multiple collectibles insides the cabin.

Soothsayer

Get to Chapter 2 in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the encounter with Soothsayer will unlock. Soothsayer is an elderly blind woman who tells fortunes. There are a total of 15 meeting with her but, you will have to wait 3 in-game days before you can encounter her again.

You will find her between the Bayou and Bluewater Marsh. But she will change her position every time, however, she will remain between the Bayou and Bluewater Marsh. The first 10 encounters can be unlocked in Chapter 2 while the remaining 5 will be triggered from Epilogue 1.

Sun Worshiper

Sun Worshiper can be found at various Red Dead Redemption 2 locations in New Austin. His encounters will unlock from Epilogue 1 and there are 12 of them.

After each encounter, you need to wait 3 in-game days for the next one. The first 3 encounters will take place in Hennigan’s Stead, one at Cholla Springs, then 5 in Rio Bravo, 1 in Gatooth Ridge and the last 2 in Rio Bravo again.

Thomas Downes

Encounter with Thomas Downes becomes availble between the start of Chapter 2 and “Sodom? Back To Gamorrah” in Chapter 3. Thomas Downes is located directly opposite to Valentine Stable in Red Dead Redemption 2.

A total of two encounters will take place with Thomas Downes. The first one will take place before “American At Rest” and the second one after this mission is complete.

Timothy Donahue

This encounter also unlocks once you get to Chapter 2. Timothy Donahue is selling a book called “Get Rich Quick”. He is located near the barber in Saint Denis.

He is selling the book for $50 which is a steep price. If you purchase the book and come back after 2 in-game days, you can ask for a refund. This triggers a chase sequence. Chase him down and get the refund yourself.

Tumbleweed Sheriff

As the name suggests, this guy is the Sheriff of the town of Tumbleweed in Red Dead Redemption 2. He is an unforgiving person and proclaims authority on anyone who enters his town. There are three possible encounters and you have to wait at least 1 in-game day before the next one.

That is all for our guide with tips on the locations and timing of these random encounters with Ranters, Ravers, and Campaigners in Red Dead Redemption 2.