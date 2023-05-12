Red Dead Redemption 2 Post Scripts Locations Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 consists of many secrets one of which is Post Scripts and if you are interested to know more about certain characters in the game then you came to the right place. Red Dead Redemption 2 Post Scripts are plot-oriented secrets in the game and by finding each, you’ll more know about the characters and their hidden secrets in RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Post Scripts Locations

There are a total of 5 Post Scripts in Red Dead Redemption 2 for you to discover. There’s a lot for you to find and keep in mind that these will be available after certain missions in the game so look out for guide below to help you find each.

Interestingly, if you happen to visit Braithwaites’ secret before “Chapter 5” then you can catch someone alive. To find out, read our guide below as we guide you step by step about each secret.

Braithwaite’s Secret

To find it, you’ll have to visit the west of Braithwaite Manor. This is located at south from Gazebo that is when you first meet Penelope. Once there, you’ll find a little type of hut or an outhouse with trees around.

That’s where there’s a secret hidden and you can find it out by interacting with it. Doing it before the end of Chapter 5 will allow you to meet the resident of the house as she dies after “Epilogue Part-1”.

Grays’ Secret

Grays also have a secret hidden behind their large old house next to the corpse of Mr. Gray. You’ll find a letter on a table revealing important information about the beginning of Southern patriots.

Micah’s Camp

Micah’s camp is a part of the game between “Blessed are the Meek?” and “An American Pastoral Scene” but that’s not all as you can visit it once again to find Micah’s belongings.

These items include two newspapers revealing the past details of Micah, a wanted poster of a Dutch and information about the heist at the Blackwater before the game begins.

Catherine Braithwaite

This one also involves the corpse and is also located in the area of Braithwaite’s secret location. The burned house from Chapter 4 can be visited to find ruins.

You’ll also find Catherine Braithwaite’s body in the ruin which can be looted to receive an emerald brooch. A lockbox is also present next to the body which contains a gold bar.

There’s another secret letter that can be located at a very small island on the west of Sisika Island and if you look closely, you’ll find this letter in the mud of a large tree. This letter talks about the family feuds.

Micah

Just after epilogue 2, return back to the top of mountain Hagen to find Micah’s corpse. You can take his revolver and that’s something also required to gather all of the weapons in the game so it’s a must visit.

That’s all of the Post Scripts in RDR2 you can find in the game. Make sure to visit all of these to gain some extra loot and to understand these characters along with their history.