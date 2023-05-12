Red Dead Redemption 2 Naval Compass Location Guide

In Red Dead Redemption 2, the players have their work cut out as they will have many side quests in which they have to help others and complete their errands. Completing these errands has it’s reward though, as it will set you on your path to the “Errand Boy” Trophy. Of the many errands you can do in Red Dead Redemption 2, one of them is to help Pearson find a rare Naval Compass. In this guide, we will explain to you how to complete this RDR2 companion errand and find the naval compass.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Naval Compass Location

To start this side quest, you will have to engage in a number of activities at the camp. First, take part in a poker game with your campmates and hope that Pearson joins you. Not only that, you can only start this quest during Chapter 2 and play the poker game during the hours 8:00-20:00.

If you meet all these requirements, then Pearson will ask you to find the rare beautiful Naval Compass.

To find this compass, head to the south of Rhoades to the Braithwaite Manor. It covers a large area to the south. Once you make your way to the Manor, head to the western side of the estate and go to Boathouse which resembles a mini-dock. It will be the white building with a brown roof.

The Naval Compass is located in the boathouse of Braithwaite Manor. Head inside the boathouse. There will be two workstations on the right side. A large blue one and a smaller brown workstation, on the left of the bigger one. Head to the brown workstation.

You will find the Naval Compass to the far left of the brown workstation. If you have any difficulty spotting it, use your Eagle-eye ability for help. After you have got the Naval compass, head back to the camp to give it to Pearson.

Note: This errand is missable, it’s only available in Chapter 2! Bring back the Naval Compass to Pearson at your camp to complete this Companion Errand.