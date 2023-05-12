Red Dead Redemption 2 Masks Locations Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a very large collection of hats and masks. The masks aren’t just for cosmetic purposes, they are actually very useful because wearing a mask will hide your identity and protect your honor while you commit crimes in the game.

In this guide, we’ll show you the location of every hat and mask available in RDR2 so you can live out your outlaw fantasy without having to worry about the law chasing you.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Masks

Masks in RDR2 come in various rarities, depending on how fancy they look. Some of these masks in RDR2 can be bought from fences while for the unique and rare ones, you need to know their location and then collect the masks from there.

Common Masks

Not all masks need to searched for. Five of the masks currently available in the game can be bought from the fences in the town of Rhodes, Saint Denis or Van Horn Trading Outpost.

Metal Skull Mask

Executioner Hood

Cloth Mask

Canvas Sack Hood

Psycho Mask

Rare Masks

Then there are 4 rare masks that you need to search for in the map to find.

Pagan Skull Mask

This mask is relatively easy to find. It is at north-west of Owanjila, close to the edge of the map. It will be in the middle of some Pagan marks.

Pig Mask

This mask can be found hanging outside a butcher’s shop in Butcher Creek, south of Annesburg.

Cat Skull Mask

This mask can be found in Lakay, in one of the sunken shacks. It is hanging above a wooden box.

Ram Skull Mask

This mask can only be found once the main story is completed, as it requires access to the entire map. Once you finish the story, travel to Rathskeller Fork. The mask will be in a sheep pen.

Hat Locations

There are 6 rare hats currently available in RDR2. These hats can only be found at the following locations.

Tricorn Hat

The Tricorn Hat is a bit tricky to get since it is located on the island to the west of Rhodes. Jump in a boat and head there. Look for a shipwreck, the hat will be found in the back of the ship.

Miner’s Hat

To find the Miner’s Hat, look at your map and head to the space between ‘Big’ and ‘Valley’ in the Big Valley. Here, search for an entrance to a mine (remember to bring a light source). Inside the mine, blow up the rocks using the plunger and go through the hole.

Turn right and you’ll enter a room that contains the Miner’s Hat, coupled with a unique knife.

Morion Helmet

The Morion Helmet is located at the top of Mount Hagen. It is very easy to find; just put your waypoint marker on the ‘M’. Once there, you can find the helmet on a skeleton.

Nevada Hat

The Nevada Hat is located behind the waterfall adjacent to Window rock. Be very careful while getting this hat. Slowly make your way around the center of the waterfall and go inside the cave to find this hat.

Civil War Hat

The RDR2 Civil War Hat can be found in an old Civil War-era house located next to the Kamassa River, directly west of the Van Horn Mansion. When you enter the house, go to the basement using the ladder. Here, you will find the hat, and also some other loot.

Scarecrow Hat

The Scarecrow Hat can be found south of Heartland Overflow (west of Emerald Ranch), on a Scarecrow. Shoot the hat off the Scarecrow to get it. If you do this in the middle of the day, without a mask, you will piss off the farmers. So, it’s best to be cautious with this hat.