How To Catch All Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish?

In Red Dead Redemption 2, Legendary Fish are huge variants of the different species of fish you can harvest in the game. Our guide to Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish locations will help you catch all 14 of them, including the types of lures you need and where they are found.

To start your Legendary Fish search, you must begin a mission called “A Fish of Fish”. Speak to Jeremy Gill located on the northeast shore of Flat Iron Lake. He will give you a map showing the location of the first 13 Legendary Fish and will ask you to send the fish by mail.

How to catch Legendary Fish in Red Dead Redemption 2?

To Lure legendary fish, you will need three different kinds of lures:

Special Lake Lure

Special River Lure

Special Swamp Lure

Legendary Fish cannot attack you like Legendary Animals, but they can put up a huge fight when they get caught in the lure. Even with the best lures, they are very difficult to catch.

They will struggle, and your spool will likely run out of line and threaten to snap with these fish. You must play a war of attrition with the fish to prevent this. When the fish is caught, it will try to free itself through struggle.

A great technique to win the tussle is to tilt the left analog stick downward to pull the rod up and then reel slowly. Do this, then give a second or two rest, and then repeat the processes. You should repeat this as often as possible until the fish resumes its struggle and a new cycle begins. This movement will significantly increase your chances of successfully catching the Legendary Fish.

Once you catch and mail Jeremy Gill all 13 species, he will invite you to his shack. Then, you will go to Rio Bravo to catch the Legendary Channel Catfish. You will need to reach Epilogue 1 for that trip to be available.

You will also get intermittent rewards for mailing Legendary Fish. Mailing the first Legendary Fish will grant you a Lake Lure. Mailing 10 will fetch you $45 and a succulent fish meat dish. Mailing all 13 and accompanying Jeremy Gill for the Legendary Catfish will get you the Special Spinner.

Below, you’ll find the location of all Legendary Fish in Red Dead Redemption 2:

1. Legendary Bluegill

The legendary Bluegill is found at Flat Iron Lake, located between the shore and the island south of Clemens Point. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

2. Legendary Bullhead Catfish

The Legendary bullhead catfish is located on Sisika Island. This is just west of the penitentiary. The Special River Lure works best here.

3. Legendary Chain Pickerel

The legendary Chain pickerel is found in the Dakota River, northwest of Flatneck Station. The Special River lure will catch it just fine.

4. Legendary Lake Sturgeon

The Legendary Lake Sturgeon can be found by fishing from the southern railroad bridge that leads to Saint-Denis. Stand on the edge of the bridge to avoid being hit by trains. The Special River Lure works best here.

5. Legendary Largemouth Bass

To the southeast of Lake Don Julio, you will find the San Luis River. Fish here to find the Legendary Largemouth Bass. The Special River Lure works best here.

6. Legendary Longnose Gar

Head to Lagras at the northwest tip of the Lakay peninsula. Fish here to encounter the Legendary Longnose gar. The Special Swamp Lure works best here.

7. Legendary Muskie

You can fish for the Legendary Muskie at the foot of the lighthouse in Van Horn Trading Post. The Special River Lure works best here.

8. Legendary Perch

For the Legendary Perch, you must head to the southwest side of Annesburg to the Elysian Pool Lake. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

9. Legendary Redfin Pickerel

The Legendary Redfin Pickerel can be found in Stillwater Creek east of MacFarlane’s Reach. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

10. Legendary Rock Bass

The Legendary Rock bass can be found on the Aurora Basin’s pier. This is located to the west of Blackwater. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

11. Legendary Smallmouth Bass

Head west of Strawberry to the Owanjila Lake. You will find the Legendary Smallmouth Bass here. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

12. Legendary Sockeye Salmon

Head to the west edge of the Grizzlies to find Lake Isabella. Toss your lure into the lake, and you should snap up the Legendary Sockeye Salmon. The Special Lake Lure works best here.

13. Legendary Steelhead Trout

The Legendary Steelhead Trout can be found directly north of Annesburg at the northeast portion of the world map. It is located in the Willard’s Rest next to the waterfall. The Special River Lure works best here.

14. Legendary Catfish

This one is a special Fish as you will not be able to find this one until you have caught all of them and mailed them. This is technically a part of the quest and the 14th fish of this quest. Once you have mailed all 13 other fish, Jeremy will send you an invite asking to meet up for the final fish hunt. You will go to the asked location, and then the duo will make a trip to Rio Bravo and catch this Legendary Catfish