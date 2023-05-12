Red Dead Redemption 2 Le Tresor Des Morts Treasure Maps Locations Guide

Le Tresor Des Morts or as translated in English “the Treasure of the Dead” is not an easy treasure to find. First of all, this RDR2 treasure is exclusive to only those people who have pre-ordered the Special or Ultimate edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. If you did, then this guide will help you find the treasure maps associated with Red Dead Redemption 2’s Le Tresor Des Morts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Le Tresor Des Morts Treasure Maps

To start off the hunt for Le Tresor Des Morts in RDR2, you need to get to Limpany which is an old burned downtown located north of Flatneck Station. The best starting point for this is the base camp at Horseshoe Overlook because it is very close to there.

There is a gold bar in the Sheriff’s office, inside a strongbox but it is not possible to sell these gold bars at any corner store, instead, you will have to take all the collected gold bars to the jailhouse.

Le Tresor Des Morts Treasure Map #1

Out of the two dead prisoners present there in the jail cells, one has the map, rolled up, beside him. This is the one who is lying on the cot. If you can’t see it, then you probably didn’t preorder in time.

Le Tresor Des Morts Treasure Map #2

The map you got earlier will give you a hint to look underground in order to find the next map. You will have to go to a building called Cornwall Freight Station after heading to Saint Denis.

You will have to follow the edge in the waist height water, it will lead you to an underground passage through a steel gate.

There is a pocket of dirt next to a crate in the corridor in the wall that has the map behind it. Another hint for this is the X carved in the beam there to make it easier to locate. The clue in the map states:

Where the floods rise up,

But the dead stay dry,

And the colored light falls,

When the sun’s in the sky.

There to your left you’ll find our wealth,

It’s no good to us without our health.

Along with that, you will have a sketch at the back of the Le Tresor Des Morts treasure location.

Then you will have to head to the cemetery in Saint Denis for the Le Tresor Des Morts treasure as you also get the hint that “The dead stay dry” in the cemetery, and “the colored light” means a stained glass window.

When you get to the cemetery, go west to the dome and find the big building that has the stained glass window.

There is a wall in there that has a hole in it on the left side of the dome. You will get six gold bars that you can sell to the local fence for $500 apiece.

This is all that you need to know about RDR2 Les Tresor Des Morts treasure map.