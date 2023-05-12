Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang Treasure Maps Locations Guide

The Jack Hall Gang Treasure mission in Red Dead Redemption 2 will begin with you searching for a treasure map. The RDR2 mission will require you to find buried treasure maps, piece the clues together and then get the treasure. This guide will show you how and where to find the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Maps in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang Treasure Maps

You will need to go to Maximo Cristobal Valdespino in the start of Chapter 2. He will be located west of Flatneck Station, just east of the road stretching along the Dakota River. Go to Maximo and speak to him, you will be able to buy the $10 treasure map and get started with the mission. Alternatively, you can also rob Maximo to get your hands on the first RDR2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map.

Jack Hall Gang Map 1 Location

You will need to go to Caliban’s Seat, which is located south of Valentine in RDR2. This is a rocky area, which you will have to climb to get to the next treasure map.

Go up on the rocks till you come across an abandoned camp. Follow the nearby ground slopes located under the cliff. Follow this path and leap over the gap that you see in between the rocks. To your left, you will see a white wall of granite, with a small hole on it. In here, you will find the hidden treasure and the second map.

Jack Hall Gang Map 2 Location

This map will require you to go to the Cotorra Springs, which are located north of the map, past Valentine and Fort Wallace.

You will need to get to the area located between the ‘o’ and the ‘r’ in Cotorra, inscribed on the map. Here, you will find stacks of rocks. You will need to approach the stack with a relatively flat top, located in the center and search for the treasure and the third map inside this stack of rocks.

Jack Hall Gang Map 3 Location

To get to the last treasure, you will have to head to O’Creagh’s Run, which is a lake located north of Emerald Station, and west of Annesburg. If you met the Civil War veteran at this lake, it will be named as Veteran’s Homestead on your map.

Once you get here, you will see an island located in the middle of the lake. You will need to get this island, preferably on your horse. Once you’re on the rocky island, search for a rock on the ground to examine. Doing so will allow you to find the treasure of two Gold Bars and complete the Jack Hall Gang Treasure Mission.