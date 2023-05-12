Red Dead Redemption 2 Gunsmith Locations Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 has set out different places where you can meet gunsmiths and avail their services to keep your weapons in top-notch condition before fights. Gunsmiths sell you weapons, ammo, and upgrades for your weapons. There is a total of five Gunsmith locations that you can find in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gunsmith Locations
You are going to find the exact kind of items on every Gunsmith in RDR2 but they are set out at different locations so you can have easier and fast access instead of having to travel all the way across the map.
There are five locations, which includes
- Annesburg
- Valentine
- Tumbleweed
- Rhodes
- Saint Denis
As you progress through the missions in RDR2, more and more items will be unlocked and available at a Gunsmith. These items and their prices are given below:
Springfield Rifle: $120
Unlocked at gunsmiths after you complete “Eastward Bound” Chapter 1
Lancaster Repeater: $135
Unlocked during “An American Pastoral Scene” Chapter 2
Litchfield Repeater: $145
Unlocked during “Goodbye, Dear Friend” Chapter 6
Pump Action Shotgun: $148
Unlocked during “Pouring forth Oil” Chapter 2
Bolt Action Rifle: $180
Unlocked during “Preaching Forgiveness as He Went” Chapter 3
Repeating Shotgun: $185
Unlocked after you complete “Visiting Hours” Chapter 6
Rolling Block Rifle: $187
Unlocked after you complete “Pouring Forth Oil” Chapter 2
Carcano Rifle: $190
Unlocked after you complete “Goodbye, Dear Friend”
Semi-Auto Shotgun: $225
Unlocked during “A fine night of Debauchery” Chapter 4
Cattleman Revolver: $50
You start the game with this weapon
Double Action Revolver: $65
Unlocked at gunsmiths after you complete “A Strange Kindness” Chapter 2
Varmint Rifle: $72
Unlocked after you complete “Eastward Bound” Chapter 1
Schofield Revolver: $84
Unlocked after you complete “Blessed are the Meek?” Chapter 2
Sawed-Off Shotgun: $85
Unlocked during “Enter Pursued by a Memory” Chapter 1
Carbine Repeater: $90
Unlocked at gunsmiths after you complete the story mode “Old Friends” Chapter 1
Double-Barrel Shotgun: $95
Unlocked after you complete “Paying a Social call” Chapter 2